Dustbowl Revival Stone Mountain Arts Center

Dustbowl Revival will take the stage at 8 pm Friday, Jan. 27, Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, in Brownfield.

The band has always been about pushing the boundaries of what American roots music can be. After celebrating over a decade of Sonic adventuring and playing thousands of shows together in 10 countries and counting, the group collected a devoted fan base coast-to-coast. After throwing five of their own virtual Sway-At-Home Festivals during the shut-down featuring nearly 40 artists, the always evolving group of string and brass players led by founding members Z. Lupetin, Josh Heffernan, Ulf Bjorlin are excited to welcome a new wave of Talent to the band, after Emerging from a Pandemic touring hiatus.

After spending years on the road, selling out Hometown shows at LA’s famed Troubadour, headlining Festivals and wowing crowds from Denmark to China, Dustbowl Revival never stopped making their soul songs and cut-to-heart folk-rock ballads that lift up their transcendent live shows .

Tickets cost $30.

For tickets, or more information, visit stonemountainartscenter.com.

