During World Cup, Argentine international students at Lake Region State College spread love for soccer – Grand Forks Herald

DEVILS LAKE — As Argentina faces France in the World Cup Final on Sunday morning, fans of Argentina’s soccer team across the world will be watching, including the Women’s basketball team at Lake Region State College in Devils Lake.

Tiziana Huici and Iara Navarro, both sophomores and basketball players, brought their love of soccer and Argentina’s team with them to North Dakota as international students at the college. Over the last month, their excitement has been infectious, and Huici and Navarro have managed to make soccer fans out of their basketball team.

“The first few games, there were some of us who were talking about it, and now the last few games, we have the whole team, or most of the girls on our team, watching the games with us,” said Navarro. “They even Scream when we score.”

Soccer is the most popular sport in Argentina, and when the country’s team wins, everyone celebrates, Huici said. People gather in the streets cheering and singing after a win. Devils Lake is a little quieter.

“It’s so different from being back home with all the people there, but it’s been fun because here we have our teammates as well,” said Huici.

Over the course of the tournament, Huici and Navarro have been able to watch most of the games, even when traveling with the team, but they missed Argentina’s first game.

Argentina’s first game in the World Cup was at 4 am on Nov. 22, and while Huici and Navarro were awake to watch it, the school experienced an internet interruption. However, Argentina lost the game, so they were not too disappointed.

“It was worth it, going back to sleep,” said Navarro. “Waking up at four in the morning and losing to Saudi Arabia would have been really painful.”

Gameday is full of superstition for Huici and Navarro. The two wear their Argentina jerseys all day, and when they can, watch Argentina’s game from their room, sitting in the same spots each time. They lend extra jerseys to their teammates who watch with them.

Argentina and other World Cup games were always on in the school’s student union over the course of the tournament thanks to Scott Dunbar, director of student life and housing, who is also a soccer fan.

While Navarro and Huici both say they expected Argentina to make it to the final this year, they recognize how hard the team worked to get there.

“I realize how big it is to make it to the Finals – to be in the final is crazy,” said Huici. “Being athletes, we know how much effort and everything needs to be there.”

At home in Argentina, and now in Devils Lake, soccer transcends being just a sport, said Navarro.

“Everyone gets together no matter your religion, your political beliefs, your economic situations — everyone gets together for just one purpose and it’s so crazy that a sport can do that,” said Navarro. “Like, even our teammates here. They didn’t even like soccer, didn’t even know anything about soccer, and now we have them cheering with us, screaming with us, getting nervous.”

During the final on Sunday, Huici and Navarro will be on their way to the airport to catch a flight for a winter break trip, but they still plan to watch as much of the game as possible on their phones.

Both think Argentina has the potential to win the World Cup Trophy this year, and are especially hopeful that Argentina Captain Lionel Messi will win in what is likely his last World Cup. They plan to keep some of their regular superstitions while on the road to help their team win.

“We are of course going to use the jerseys because we used the jerseys every other game,” said Navarro. “And we already told the girls (on the basketball team) they have to watch it.”