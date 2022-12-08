“During the World Cup, every morning is like Christmas”: Inside Will Arnett’s soccer Obsession

Sitting on the couch watching soccer is what Arnett has been doing – starting as early as 4:30 am – most weekend mornings at his home in Southern California for the past few years, thanks to a love for Liverpool FC passed on to him by his writing partner Mark Chappell, an Englishman who supports the Scousers. The more he watched, the more of the storylines he soaked up, the more fascinated he became.

“I’m the guy who like, gets really mad when there’s an international break,” Arnett Revealed with a chuckle. “‘Are there no games this weekend?’ I’m like, UEFA Nations League, that’s so stupid! What am I doing?!’”

He believes that the same will sooner or later happen to millions of other North Americans who haven’t yet gotten exposed to the full range of drama, melodrama and farce, both on and off the field, that so obsesses the rest of the world alongside the simple joys of the sport itself. Like a certain egotistical Portuguese Veteran who Arnett has made a recurring object of his obvious distaste on “Back of the Net.”

“The more that you hear about, like, Ronaldo, talking s— about [Manchester United manager Erik] ten Hag – and frankly, while it’s s—– for Man U, it’s good for soccer on the whole, because it starts making it to the front cover of ESPN.com or whatever: ‘Ronaldo speaks out,'” said Arnett. “And people are like, Oh, I know that name, Ronaldo, what happened? Oh, they left the game early on? They didn’t just leave the bench, they left the stadium? Oh, they refused to sub in?! Who is this clown? Oh, he’s getting $211 million a season to play in Saudi Arabia?!’

“All that s—, that’s all the human interest part. And that’s the part I think about sport that is underestimated, that people respond to. There’s a reason that they make all these NFL shows that are in the locker room and stuff, because it’s a Deeper connection. And if we can kind of create that in this country, that’s going to be the breakthrough. I think that’s the thing that people underestimated or didn’t realize was going to help connect with viewers in this country.”