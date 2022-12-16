During Blake Hinson’s time away from basketball, pick-up games kept him sharp before he transferred to Pitt

When you’re an out-of-work college basketball player and you carry an aggressive Mindset – and Blake Hinson has that, whether he’s driving to the hoop or setting up for a 3-pointer – you need an outlet.

Hinson found a good one during the two seasons (2020-2021 and 2021-2022) he was away from the game after transferring from Ole Miss to Iowa State. It was a period triggered by a medical condition (not related to covid-19), but he was able to stay in shape by playing pick-up games.

“Shout-out to LA Fitness, Orange City, Fla.,” Hinson said, proudly, while meeting with Reporters Thursday. “Lots of pick-up basketball.”

He said playing pick-up games helped him “mentally, as far as thinking the game more.”

But there was a problem, too. Hinson was a starter for two seasons at Ole Miss. They averaged 8.3 points per game the first season, 10.1 the second. For a player of his Talent level, it’s difficult to replicate SEC basketball at a commercial gym in Florida.

“People like me, we have a hard time finding good competition,” he said.

So, they manufactured it.

“The best thing I did, I would talk a lot to my teammates, the other team. I would kind of make it competitive,” he said. “The gym would be arguing and loud and I, low-key, started it. It would bring the competition out of people, and it would bring the competition out of me.

“It was fun doing that. That same person you didn’t feel could be competitive, once you stir him up, he’s competitive now.

“Now, you’re working on your game. Now, you got better. That was kind of my mentality going into those games.”

Would he call himself an instigator?

“I plead the 5th,” they said.

Did he carry over that type of mentality when he signed with Pitt.

“I also plead the 5th.”

Of course, the method doesn’t matter as much as the results. And, so far, Pitt Coach Jeff Capel can’t be displeased with what he has received from Hinson.

The 6-foot-7 junior forward from Deltona, Fla., leads Pitt and is seventh in the ACC in scoring (16.4 points per game), including at least 11 points in all but one game. He is one of only two ACC players averaging more than 16 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting better than 48% from the field. He shoots 48.3%, and leads the Panthers in scoring, rebounds (seven per game), offensive rebounds (27), made free throws and field goals (41 and 58) and steals (12).

He’s also blocked six shots, more than all but two teammates — 6-11 Federiko Federiko (17) and 6-foot-9 John Hugley (six).

Capel will be expecting more of the same from Hinson on Saturday when Pitt (7-4) welcomes North Florida into the Petersen Events Center for its final nonconference game.

So far, Hinson has contributed to Pitt’s desire to shoot the basketball. You know, do what good teams do – try to score points. After averaging 61.5 points per game last season, Pitt (7-4) has scored at a 74.5 rate through the first 11 games.

The Panthers average 57.8 shots per game, up from 50.9 through 32 games last season.

Hinson, Greg Elliott and Nelly Cummings have added a 3-point element to the team that is difficult to ignore. Pitt averaged only 17.1 3-point attempts per game last season, but the Panthers are now shooting 26.2 from behind the arc.

Hinson leads with 60 3-point tries, but Elliott and Cummings are next with 58 each. Elliott said it all stems from the confidence players have in each other and how Capel feels about their ability to shoot.

“The belief we have in one another is great,” said Elliott, who is shooting at a 41.4% rate (24 of 58). “Knowing our Coach will have confidence in us no matter what, it’s crazy for you not to have confidence. He’s telling you, `Do what you do best. You’re at this level for a reason.’ ”