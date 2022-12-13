Durant Family Foundation Commits $500,000 to Bowie State University for Basketball Arena Renovations

Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation have committed $500,000 to Bowie State University (BSU) for renovations of its basketball arena.

Renovations for the arena – which is in BSU’s Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex – will involve a new basketball court, seating capacity expansion, and press box area upgrades.

“We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education, especially in Prince George’s County,” said Wanda Durant, who leads the Durant Family Foundation. “Bowie State was the perfect place to make a Meaningful impact.”

The funds will also provide financial support for men’s and women’s basketball and university athletics programs and create a Scholarship for Durant Center College Track students at BSU.

“We’re grateful for the resources that Kevin Durant and his family foundation have generously donated to Bowie State University to advance student success in achieving their academic goals,” said BSU President Dr. Aminta Breaux. “His contributions will go a long way towards updating our facilities and ensure a top-tier Athletic experience for all of our students. The foundation has already built a network of community-centric services within the Durant Center in Prince George’s County that is exemplary.”