Durango High School students send off volleyball team to state – The Durango Herald

Demons to begin 4A Championships on Thursday

The Durango High School volleyball team walks out of the tunnel on Wednesday as fellow students gather in front of the high school to send them off to the Class 4A state Championships in Denver. (Jerry McBride/Durango Herald)

Durango High School had a send-off for its volleyball team on Wednesday before the team headed to the Class 4A state championships, Thursday through Saturday, at the Denver Coliseum.

DHS earned their trip to state after winning the 4A Region VI title, beating No. 31 Battle Mountain 3-1 and then No. 6 Green Mountain 3-2.

The Demons, Seeded No. 19 for the regional round, were reseeded No. 12 for the state tournament.

DHS will begin the tournament at 9:30 am Thursday against No. 5 Lewis-Palmer. The Winner will play No. 4 Lutheran, who got a first-round bye, at 3:30 pm The loser will play in the elimination bracket at 12:30 pm Friday.

Also competing for the state title are No. 1 Palmer Ridge, No. 2 Thompson Valley, No. 3 Windsor, No. 6 Niwot, No. 7 Discovery Canyon, No. 8 Cheyenne Mountain, No. 9 Pueblo County, No. 10 Palisade and No. 11 Woodland Park.

Durango, the 4A/5A Southwestern League champion, is currently 19-6 overall.

Durango’s team includes Sarah Somrak, Tyler Trujillo, Anna Folk, Eva Stewart, Emma Burns, Leah Wolf, Naomi Rowe, Hayden Neiman, Brooklyn Messier and Aava Dreger.

The Durango High School volleyball team walks out of the tunnel on Wednesday as fellow students gather in front of the high school to send them off to the Class 4A state Championships in Denver. (Jerry McBride/Durango Herald)

