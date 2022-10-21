Durango Arts Center offers theater, art classes this fall – The Durango Herald

What is something special that happens annually in Durango, but that is made by people from all over the world? What requires hundreds of volunteer hours to create? What brings dynamic local talent to the Durango Arts Center stage?

The annual 10-Minute Play Festival!

Having celebrated its 12th year, the DAC invited playwrights from around the world to submit original 10-minute plays. The top 10-ranked plays were performed at a reading in June, and the plays with the most votes were fully produced and performed by local directors and actors last weekend. If you missed it, mark your calendars for June and October 2023 for the readings and the performances will happen once again, with a brand new contest.

Highlights this year included four funny short plays that bookended one very serious one. These plays reflected on modern day relationships, mental health, school shootings, the progression of social movements and, of course, there was a lot of irony, humor and thoughtful reflection thrown in for good measure.

Organized and directed by Mandy Irons Gardner, this year’s festival was truly a celebration of the human spirit. Local play directors were Wendy Ludgewait, Matt Bodo, Wendy Hassemer, Jeff Cordell and Charlie Grice. Local Actors included Ted Holteen, Linda Mack, Dan Groth, Nicole Oury, Lori Fisher, Jeff Cordell, Todd Macon, Ben Reece, Ashley Hunt, Eric Pfeiffer, Jocelyn Zemach, Jay Hecker, McKenzie Oury and Cindy Laudadio-Hill.

Love improv? The same hilarious actress who capped off the festival will be at the DAC on Friday (Oct. 21) for Devise & Conquer, a night of Comedy that begins at 7 pm The price is for the ticket but the belly laughs are free! Cindy Laudadio-Hill and Mary Quinn are excited to showcase both short- and long-form improvisation (with a little help from their friends).

Now is your chance to build confidence and find fun new friends when you take Improv class with Cindy or Mary. Soon, we might see you up on stage! Classes begin Nov. 8 and 10, see below for details.

Coming up next at the Durango Arts Center:

Theater

A night of Improv with Cindy & Mary: Hilarity will ensue! 7 pm Friday (Oct. 21). Tickets $15.

Rocky Horror Show: Halloween weekend. 7 and 10 pm Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 (7 pm Oct. 29 sold out); and 7 pm Oct. 30. Tickets $25.

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, a play by John Patrick Shanley, directed by Michael Grais. Two weekends: 7 pm Nov. 4, 5, 11 and 12; 2 pm Nov. 6 and 13. Tickets $20/$15 students.

Teton Gravity Research Ski/Snowboard Film Magic Hour, 5:30 and 8 pm Nov 10. Tickets $20 advance /$22 at the door.

24 Hour Theater: Eight plays go from blank page to stage in 24 hours. 7 pm Nov. 19 and 2 pm Nov 20. Tickets $15.

Adult Improv Class, Tuesday Green Level – with Mary; Thursday Blue Level – with Cindy. Four classes. 6-8 pm, beginning Nov. 8-Dec. 6. $40 discounts for students, teachers, service workers and for referring a friend!

Art classes

Pots & Pints ​​Ceramic Hand Building Happy Hour: 4:30-6 pm every Friday. $30.

Clay to Canvas, Art Classes for those with Parkinson’s: 1-3 pm Oct. 25 (ongoing). $10.

Build-a-Bong with Mr. B, Nov. 10: 4-6 pm and 7-9 pm; Nov. 12: 1-3 pm, 4-6 pm and 7-9 pm 21 and older. $50.

Handmade Gift Giving Workshop: Weaving, pottery, glass Fusion and painting. 10 am-4 pm Nov. 19. $135.

Call to artists for the Winter Gift Gallery. Information on website.

Need a clever idea for your upcoming office party or celebration? Avoid the awkward chit-chat and make it meaningful instead by bringing your crew to an art class, or buying a bundle of tickets for a show.

For more information about classes and events, visit Durangoarts.org.

Brenda Macon has been executive director of Durango Arts Center since 2018. Her background includes executive leadership training, business and art instruction. She celebrates the inspiration, joy and meaningful engagement that the arts bring to our town.