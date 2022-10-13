Check out our Picks for the best golf tees for 2022, where you’ll find durable, stylish and affordable tees for the course. GOLF

Best golf tees 2022: Durable, stylish and Tour tees you need to try

Western Birch Golf Tees

Get the confidence you need in your next round with Western Birch. These dependable and sustainable golf tees are some of the strongest wooden tees on the market. We’re talking premium hardwood. These tees have a thicker shank which creates more durability. In other words, they are very nice, and you need to try Western Birch Golf Tees. We highly recommend them, and they come in a variety of designs, too.

Lucky Bamboo Golf Tees

These Bamboo golf tees are 100% eco-friendly, so you’ll be doing mother nature a favor while out on the course. Plus, Bamboo is considered very auspicious, or lucky. In many cultures, Bamboo is believed to bring luck, wealth, and longevity. Do your game a favor, and bring some luck into the equation.

NOVA Bamboo Golf Tees

Again, we are feeling really confident about Bamboo tees. They’re available in both sizes, and these babies may even be available at your local Walmart. But you can always buy them online here. Trust us; these tees will be great for the Feng Shui in your game. Let’s be honest, the NOVA Bamboo tees also just look pretty cool.

Green Swing Bamboo Golf Tees & Accessory Gift Box

This gift box is the perfect gift for someone who loves golf and a great way to get them to reduce their use of plastic on the course. Each set comes with two boxes of Bamboo golf tees, a couple of ball markers, a divot tool, and a pencil. Green Swing, based in the UK, has a mission to help reduce plastic waste on the Earth and the golf course because “Plastic sucks.” Green Swing Tees will have your game covered! Strong, sustainable, biodegradable, and packed neatly within fully recyclable packaging. Yes, just yes.

Tour Tee Pro 4-Pack

Made with recycled materials, these tees are what CMC calls "environmentally respectful." Seriously, these tees boast they can add up to 12 additional yards to your shot. And they're virtually unbreakable! The Tour Tee Pros also triple their function by acting as a groove cleaner and a divot tool. Did we mention these are 100% USGA approved? Some damn good tees… try them for yourself.