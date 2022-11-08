Duquesne vs. Montana odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 8 predictions from proven model

The Montana Grizzlies and Duquesne Dukes will open their 2022-23 college basketball seasons on Tuesday when they go head-to-head at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. Montana is coming off an 18-14 season where it went 11-9 in Big Sky play while Duquesne went 6-24 in 2021-22 with a 1-16 mark in the A-10. The Grizzlies will welcome back four starters and five of the top eight players in their rotation while the Dukes have two starters back but also welcome a well-regarded transfer class.

Tipoff is set for 7 pm ET and this will be the second time the two programs have ever met. The Dukes are favored by 4 points in the latest Duquesne vs. Montana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 135.

Duquesne vs. Montana spread: Duquesne -4

Duquesne vs. Montana over-under: 135 points

Why Duquesne can cover

Keith Dambrot’s fifth season at the helm of the Dukes was his first finish under .500, but he’s hoping to quickly rectify that with a high-quality transfer class. Duquesne added forward Joe Reece (Bowling Green) and guards Dae Dae Grant (Miami (Ohio)), Tre Clark (Northwest Florida State) and Tevin Brewer (Florida International), although Brewer will miss some time early in the season after undergoing an appendectomy .

The Dukes will also welcome back center Tre Williams and forward Kevin Easley Jr. from last year’s squad. Williams averaged 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game last season while Easley averaged 10.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest. With Austin Rotroff also returning from a foot injury and Reece Entering the picture, Duquesne’s size up front should be an advantage throughout the year.

Why Montana can cover

The Grizzlies are coming off their 14th consecutive season above .500 and head Coach Travis DeCuire has had four 20-win seasons and two NCAA Tournament Appearances in his eight years at the helm. Now he’ll welcome back most of his production from last season while adding former Colorado State starter Dischon Thomas along with former North Dakota and Southern Utah guard Aanen Moody.

Thomas provides additional size in the frontcourt while Moody is a 39.5 percent career 3-point shooter. Josh Bannan was named preseason All-Big Sky after averaging 15.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season and he’ll once again play a Pivotal role in the frontcourt for Montana.

