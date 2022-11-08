Duquesne Men’s Basketball Announces First-Ever Players Cabinet

In an attempt to develop more internal leadership and ownership of what happens on a day-to-day basis, Keith Dambrot is doing something new.

Dambrot has announced something he’s never done while at Duquesne and that’s the implementation of a player-led leadership structure.

It has been announced that the team’s senior captains will be Tevin Brewer, Dae Dae Grant, RJ Gunn and Austin Rotroff, with Kareem Rozier serving as the freshman captain and Jaylen Cole-Williams acting as the bench captain.

“I think this is a unique way to give our players ownership of the program,” said Dambrot. “The set-up creates an avenue for open communication as well as accountability. It’s also a credit to the maturity and commitment of our players.”

Dambrot believes the combination of Brewer, Grant, Gunn and Rotroff are perfect fits and will provide the leadership that he’s looking for.

“Tevin is a proven leader at the Division 1 level,” said Dambrot. “His experience and maturity are well-suited to a leadership role. Dae Dae is another player who has experienced a lot as a player. He has shown to be an excellent Communicator on a one-on-one level.”

“RJ is a great leader by example,” Dambrot continued. “He’s the first one in the gym every day and his teammates recognize that. RJ has dedicated himself to improving and has earned the respect of everyone associated with the program. Austin has been an Ambassador for our program from day one. He is a living example of the kind of person we hope to continue producing in our program.”

“I think this group will be an excellent conduit for the team,” said Dambrot. “Every member of the cabinet brings something special to the table. They have all earned their position and I truly believe they will help make us a better basketball team and program.”

Duquesne opens its 2022-23 basketball season Tonight with a non-conference matchup against the Montana Grizzlies at home at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse (7 pm tip-off).