Duolingo Launches Maths App To Accelerate Education In The UK

Duolingo have announced the launch of its highly-anticipated Maths App.

The Duolingo Maths app provides a free and universally accessible tool with two different learning options:

Students can focus on primary school level maths covering Classroom topics

covering Classroom topics Adults looking to sharpen Everyday maths skills / improve overall brain health, can choose to focus on Brain Training – covering more advanced topics

New research from Duolingo conducted ahead of the app’s launch Uncovered global attitudes towards maths:

30% of people would rather join a real life Squid Game than take a three-hour maths test

to be frustrated, stressed, or embarrassed while doing maths with their children, compared to parents who did not In Britain specifically, Duolingo’s data showed: 30% of British men rated maths as their favorite subject compared to 13% of British women, who preferred reading and art, at 18% respectively

The offering builds on Duolingo’s mission to make educ.ation freely available, and create engaging learning environments using gamified techniques such as: animations, interactive exercises, characters that cheer learners on along the way.