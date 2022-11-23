Duo of Boston Celtics forwards take top, No. 8 spots among NBA players born in 1998

When it comes to analyzing where the Boston Celtics stand in comparison to the rest of the league’s players born in the same year as them, HoopsHype’s Global Rating has put every player on the Celtics’ roster under the microscope. From deep rotation players to the stars, Alberto De Roa’s NBA basketball metric has been brought to bear, with superstar forward Jayson Tatum nabbing the top spot for active NBA players who were born in 1998.

The metric, which “combines players’ and teams’ statistics to rank players according to their productivity on the court” according to the HoopsHype analyst, sees the St. Louis native as the second-best player in the NBA so far this season overall as well, trailing only Luka Doncic among all active NBA players.

Behind Tatum (in order) in his 1998 age peer group is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young, Desmond Bane, Kevin Huerter, Michael Porter, Jr., Jarrett Allen, and Celtics teammate Grant Williams, checking in at eighth among active players born in 1998.

Following Williams (again, in order) are PJ Washington and Malik Monk, with the Tennessee alumnus also grading out as the 106th-best player in the league thus far this season.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Related

The Boston Celtics have a juggernaut offense this season

Vet Celtics center checks in as No. 9 active NBA players born in 1989

Why star Boston Celtics wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the NBA’s best duo

Where do the Boston Celtics rank in the big Threes of today?

Former Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas lands new broadcasting gig with Overtime Elite

Celtics Lab 154: What’s true, false, or too soon to tell about early-season Boston Celtics Trends with Chris Forsberg

List

NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston’s 117-109 road win over the Pelicans

List

Celtics star Jayen Brown opens up on his meeting with Boston civil rights pioneer Jean McGuire

Story continues

List

NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston’s 126-101 obliteration of Atlanta Hawks

List

Celtics place five players in HoopsHype’s 2022-23 trade value rankings

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire