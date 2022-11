Did Dunleavy, the associate head Coach of national-champion Villanova a year earlier and viewed as one of the rising young coaches in the industry, think he’d still be the Bobcats’ head Coach 5 1/2 years later?

Or did he assume he would have moved on by now to a bigger program, much like Kyle Neptune, Dunleavy’s former staff mate at Villanova who is now the Wildcats’ head coach following Jay Wright’s surprise retirement last spring?

Impossible to know, because Dunleavy doesn’t even know for sure.

“I probably force myself to have a Mindset that each individual year is its own entity,” Dunleavy noted. “I thought early on, the first couple of years we had some really good, overachieving years. The Pandemic hit, that was an interesting experience. And then, post-pandemic, we’ve had a couple of disappointing seasons for us, due to all kinds of external factors.”

But Dunleavy is excited about his team’s prospects this season, and he’s not alone. Quinnipiac was picked to finish fourth in the 11-team Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) this season. Rick Pitino’s Iona Squad was picked to finish first.

“We’re really excited to have a fresh start this year,” Dunleavy said. “I think this one can be a unique season for us, in terms of some of the success I think we could have.”

Last season, the Bobcats became the first No. 11 seed to advance to the MAAC tournament semifinals, where they lost to Saint Peter’s. Yes, the same Saint Peter’s that upset No. 2 seed Kentucky in the first round and advanced all the way to the Elite Eight before falling to eventual national runner-up North Carolina.

Quinnipiac loses stud rebounder Kevin Marfo and forward Jacob Ragoni to graduation, but otherwise returns most of its key players, including all of its Perimeter players. That means leading scorer and 3-point threat Matt Balanc (14.6 ppg, 37-percent from 3), second-leading scorer Dezi Jones (11.5) and fellow Veterans Savion Lewis (back from a season-ending injury), Tyrese Williams and Tymu Chenery.

Dunleavy has replaced Marfo and Ragoni with an almost entirely new frontcourt through the transfer portal — 6-foot-8, 225-pound junior-college transfer Paul Otieno, Ike Nweke from Columbia and Alexis Reyes of East Carolina.

“They’re all guys that give us some physicality and size, but also experience,” Dunleavy noted.

Notre Dame transfer Elijah Taylor was expected to be a big boon to the frontcourt, as well, but recently suffered a season-ending, torn ACL injury.

This is certainly a Veteran group. So much so that, in a true rarity, the Bobcats don’t feature a single freshman on their roster.

“We feel like we sorted through a lot of our situation last year, and by the end were playing our best basketball,” Dunleavy noted. “I think that caused a lot of guys to want to come back and do it again. I think we can hopefully build on some of the momentum from last year.”

Quinnipiac begins its 2022-23 season on Monday at 7 pm in Rhode Island. The Bobcats’ non-conference schedule will also feature Penn State on Dec. 22 before they get into the thick of MAAC play.