Dunham keeps cool, snaps Newman’s long volleyball win streak | Prep Sports

Dunham and Newman played the kind of volleyball match Monday both state contenders believe could benefit them in the future.

Most important for Dunham was how the Tigers did not lose their cool in the second and third sets of their three-set sweep in New Orleans.

Seniors Rhaia Davey and Ava Ricks scored the final points in those sets that completed a 25-11, 26-24, 25-22 sweep.

The teams were tied at 24 in the second set when Davey scored the final two points on a pair of kills, including one where she tapped the ball down on a return from the Newman side of the net.

In the third set, Newman led 22-21 when Ricks began a run of four consecutive kills that secured for Dunham (9-3) a nondistrict win.

Davey dominated the first set with eight kills. She finished with 16. Ricks, another hard swinger, had 10 kills.

“We stayed really emotionally steady as a team today,” Davey said. “Coming into the second set, (Newman) came out with a little more fire and we still stayed steady. (The score) was really close at the end and I think, all of us being able to control our emotions, really helped today.”

Dunham Coach Donna Pixley said the team learned some lessons over the weekend in a pair of tournament losses against Alabama volleyball power McGill-Toolen.

“We lost pretty bad to a Mobile team this weekend, and it kind of exposed some things that we needed to get exposed,” she said. “I feel like the kids rallied. I liked it. I like the direction the team is headed.”

Despite not winning a set, Newman (25-2) never felt like the match was out of reach. Last week, Newman lost the first two sets in a five-set win against ED White. Two days later, Newman lost the first set in a four-set win against Chalmette.

“I’ve got a bunch of Seniors and a bunch of really good competitors,” said Newman Coach Colleen Loerzel, whose team took a 21-match win streak into the loss. “They’re never out of it. They’re always going to get up and fight. That’s who they are. That’s their personality.”

Za Nelson led Newman with 15 kills, followed by Ella Faliveno with seven in addition to her one ace.

“It was a good aggressive match against a really good team that’s athletic and has good ball control and offensively hits really well,” Loerzel said.

Newman and Dunham will meet one more time Oct. 26 in Baton Rouge. In the postseason, Dunham will compete in the Division III bracket while Newman plays in Division IV.