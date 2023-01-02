Dungiven minors crowned Ulster Champions as late goal breaks Four Masters’ hearts

The winning goal from Dungiven’s half-back Pádraig Haran came with a minute of normal time to go and left the Four Masters with no time to hit back, as the Derry club ran out of Belfast as Ulster Champions for the first time since 1990.

t was a match that this young Donegal team will look back on knowing they couldn’t give anymore and that the match was almost firmly sealed in their grasp.

From the outset it was obvious that it was going to be an extremely tight affair, with both sides level six times throughout the match.

The Donegal Town men nearly had the perfect start when Seanán Carr – who the Derry Champions perfectly targeted throughout the game – busted through the heart of the Dungiven defense for what looked like a certain goal, but ‘keeper Odhran McElhinney got a hand to his shot which bounced off the crossbar and to safety.

For Dungiven’s relief, they responded by darting up the field, resulting in midfielder Eoin Higgins to fire over with ease.

With the boys in black and white leading 0-3 to no score in the opening 15 minutes, Masters eventually got their chance. A free from Conor Meehan dropped short into the opposition box which landed nicely for Carr to slot into the back of the net and level the final.

Higgins and young Four Masters’ ace Conor McCahill traded points on two occasions to keep the match all square before Kevin Muldoon’s punted point on 30 minutes put Masters ahead for the first time in the contest after John Bell miskicked the ball which fortunately for him landed into the arms of his half-forward teammate.

Higgins Leveled matters with a fourth point just before half-time, but it was defender Leo McGowan who squished his way through to give his side a 1-4 to 0-6 point lead at the break, which they happily took considering Dungiven’s dominance in the opening quarter.

The Donegal Town men eventually got their grove. The second half opened with Masters sweeper Callum McCrea winning a very difficult ball inside the Dungiven half to slot over off his right. This was followed by two frees from Meehan to put the Masters in a comfortable position.

However, Dungiven never gave in and were back on level terms on 38 minutes when Darach McGonigle made the opening for Shea McLaughlin with a low ball inside for the half-forward to find the Masters net.

With six minutes left it looked like it was Masters day, particularly after Kevin Muldoon, who has been Vital to his side all year, picked up a pass from McCrea and drove before firing over a great score from the right hand side.

But then came the Heartbreak of the second Dungiven goal, with McGonigle again on hand to square it for Haran who showed composure to fire home and bring the Ulster minor cup back to Derry.

Scorers – Dungiven: E Higgins 0-5 (3f); P Haran, S McLaughlin 1-0 each; D McGonigle, O Murphy 0-1 each. Four Masters: S Carr 1-0; K Muldoon, C McCahill, C Meehan 0-2 each; L McGowan, C McCrea 0-1 each

Dungiven – O McElhinney; K O’Connor, J Dunne, D Colgan; P Haran, K Mullen, J Dillon; E Higgins, B Butcher; S McLaughlin, P O’Kane, D McGonigle; C Gaile, O Murphy, D O’Neill. Subs: P O’Neill for O’Neill (36).

Four Masters – D McGinty; T Colhoun, F O’Donnell, T McGovern; L McGowan, D Monaghan, C Sweeney; J Bell, J Graham; C McCahill, S Carr, K Muldoon; C Meehan, D Quinn, C McCrea. Subs: T Carr for Quinn (44), O Doherty for McCahill (55).

REF – C McDonald (Antrim).