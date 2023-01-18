Dundonald Links offers Golfers a chance to experience the home of golf

(Ayrshire, Scotland; January 17, 2023) – Dundonald Links – the luxurious new golf resort in Western Scotland that is garnering critical acclaim from traveling Golfers and professional tour players alike – is giving Golfers the chance to claim a deluxe trip to the acclaimed venue.

Running from now to Midnight on February 5, 2023, one Lucky Winner and three friends will be awarded the unforgettable trip. Headlining the Prize are two rounds of golf on Dundonald Links’ prestigious par-72 course, hailed as one of the finest in the world.

Between rounds, winners can enjoy a two-night stay in the sumptuous lodge and a dinner at the Canny Crow, the resort’s exceptional, Michelin-quality restaurant. Valued at over $3,000, the experience includes breakfast at the Canny Crow and a Quintessential Scottish whiskey tasting session.

Widely regarded as one of the finest courses in Ayrshire’s Bountiful golf coast – close to other iconic courses including Royal Troon, Prestwick, and Western Gailes – the bucket-list trip follows a hugely successful first season at the new resort.

New hotel rooms, elegant standalone group Lodges with private putting green, and a first-class clubhouse with full-service facilities beckon. The resort also made headlines last summer when it hosted the world’s best female professionals in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, an event that will return to Dundonald Links in 2023.

Dundonald Links has been recognized as a finalist in the ‘Best Clubhouse’, ‘Best Pro Shop’ and ‘Best Sustainability’ categories at the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards, with the winners to be announced on Feb. 2.

“This trip is a way for us to express our gratitude for the wonderful feedback we received last year and continue introducing our luxury resort to traveling golfers,” said Ian Ferguson, General Manager, Dundonald Links. “We’re excited to welcome first-time guests and returning Golfers Alike this year.”

For more about the free Dundonald Links trip and how to enter, click here. A video with more information about the competition can be found here.

For further information about Dundonald Links, visit here.

About Dundonald Link

Steeped in over a century of heritage and history, Dundonald is renowned for its classic links-style course, Redesigned by prolific architect Kyle Phillips in 2003. The course quickly became a bucket-list destination for Golfers and has staged prominent events ranging from DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) Qualifying School to Senior Open Qualifying.

After Darwin Escapes purchased the course in 2019, Dundonald Links underwent a £25m development to match the outstanding layout with elite facilities. The Canny Crow restaurant, modern clubhouse and artful whiskey room create a comprehensive experience for golfers to enjoy before or after their round. Meanwhile, a stunning range of hotel rooms and lodges gives guests plenty of accommodation options to retreat to in the evening and take in Scotland’s unique countryside.