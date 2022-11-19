Dundee 1-0 Hamilton Academical: Paul McMullan scores only goal as hosts keep title hopes on track

Paul McMullan’s second-half goal moved Dundee to within a point of the summit

A Paul McMullan goal made the difference as Dundee edged out struggling Hamilton Academical to keep their Scottish Championship title challenge on track.

The hosts had the better of the first half, with Cammy Kerr, McMullan, and Zach Robinson threatening, but Hamilton went closest when Ian Lawlor denied Jean Pierre Tiehi and Andrew Ryan.

However, it was Dundee who took the lead on 56 minutes, when Zak Rudden played the ball in from the left and McMullan was on hand to tap it in from a close range.

Hamilton were denied a leveler by the woodwork when a Reegan Mimnaugh 20-yarder rebounded back off the cross bar, and remained rooted to the foot of the table.

Dundee, though, are now just one point off the summit after Ayr United were held in Inverness.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer: “It wasn’t a really free flowing game – it was more of a fight. But we have shown some fight and desire and that got us over the line.

“Hamilton will leave feeling they could have got a draw so that is what the league is like and it is going to be like that all the way to the end of the season.”

Hamilton Academical manager John Rankin: “The way we are playing, it gives us encouragement. We are creating chances but we are not ruthless enough in our own box and that is where the difference is.

“We are losing by narrow margins just now, but our heads can’t be down. We need to continue playing the way we are, knowing it will fall for us at some point.”