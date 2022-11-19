Dundee 1-0 Hamilton Academical: Paul McMullan scores only goal as hosts keep title hopes on track
A Paul McMullan goal made the difference as Dundee edged out struggling Hamilton Academical to keep their Scottish Championship title challenge on track.
The hosts had the better of the first half, with Cammy Kerr, McMullan, and Zach Robinson threatening, but Hamilton went closest when Ian Lawlor denied Jean Pierre Tiehi and Andrew Ryan.
However, it was Dundee who took the lead on 56 minutes, when Zak Rudden played the ball in from the left and McMullan was on hand to tap it in from a close range.
Hamilton were denied a leveler by the woodwork when a Reegan Mimnaugh 20-yarder rebounded back off the cross bar, and remained rooted to the foot of the table.
Dundee, though, are now just one point off the summit after Ayr United were held in Inverness.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer: “It wasn’t a really free flowing game – it was more of a fight. But we have shown some fight and desire and that got us over the line.
“Hamilton will leave feeling they could have got a draw so that is what the league is like and it is going to be like that all the way to the end of the season.”
Hamilton Academical manager John Rankin: “The way we are playing, it gives us encouragement. We are creating chances but we are not ruthless enough in our own box and that is where the difference is.
“We are losing by narrow margins just now, but our heads can’t be down. We need to continue playing the way we are, knowing it will fall for us at some point.”
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 21Lawlor
- 6McGee
- 5Sweeney
- 14Ashcroft
- 4French
- 8Byrne
- 22WilliamsonSubstituted forRobertsonat 72′minutes
- 2Kerr
- 18McMullan
- 16RobinsonSubstituted forOsei Yawat 61′minutes
- 23SheridanSubstituted forRuddenat 45′minutesBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 1Legzdins
- 7Jakubiak
- 15Mulligan
- 17McCowan
- 19Robertson
- 20Rudden
- 25Cameron
- 30Sharp
- 31Osei Yaw
Hamilton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fulton
- 2Doyle
- 4O’Reilly
- 5EastonBooked at 5mins
- 3Shiels
- 18Mimnaugh
- 8Martin
- 19WinterSubstituted forOneat 69′minutes
- 9RyanBooked at 90mins
- 10Zanatta
- 17Way to goSubstituted forSmithat 70′minutes
Substitutes
- 11Smith
- 22Brown
- 25Owens
- 31Smith
- 37McGinn
- 41One
- 42Newbury
- 45Black
- 46Morgan
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
- Attendance:
- 4,293
Live Text
Match ends, Dundee 1, Hamilton Academical 0.
Second Half ends, Dundee 1, Hamilton Academical 0.
-
Foul by Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical).
-
Ryan Sweeney (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Foul by Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical).
-
Zak Rudden (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Zak Rudden (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Michael Doyle (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Foul by Zak Rudden (Dundee).
-
Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top center of the goal.
-
Foul by Matthew Shiels (Hamilton Academical).
-
Derick Osei Yaw (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
Foul by Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical).
Zak Rudden (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
Attempt blocked. Dario Zanatta (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
-
Attempt saved. Reegan Mimnaugh (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
-
Michael Doyle (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Derick Osei Yaw (Dundee).
Foul by Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical).