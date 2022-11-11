Duncanville reassigns AD Dwight Weaver in wake of basketball teams being punished by UIL

The changes within the Duncanville ISD Athletic department continued Thursday with a shakeup at the top, as the school district announced that Athletic director Dwight Weaver has been reassigned to serve as a campus administrator.

The move comes less than two weeks after the University Interscholastic League stripped the Duncanville boys basketball team of last season’s Class 6A state title and ruled that the 11-time state Champion Duncanville girls basketball team won’t be allowed to compete in the Playoffs this season .

“This change in leadership is the first of a multi-step plan to strengthen our Athletic programs and our national Reputation as a Powerhouse athletics organization,” Duncanville ISD Superintendent Marc Smith said in a written statement. “It is also imperative, and my desire as Superintendent, that Duncanville ISD is known as an example for how it follows and enforces UIL rules within its programs. We will win and show everyone we follow the rules.”

Related: ‘We don’t have a choice’: UIL slams down hammer on Duncanville basketball programs

Kenya Larkin-Landers has been named interim Athletic director. Larkin-Landers joined Duncanville ISD in July 2021 as the Assistant Athletic director and previously served as the Assistant Athletic director for Corsicana ISD.

Duncanville boys Coach David Peavy and girls Coach LaJeanna Howard were both suspended for a year by the UIL, and Duncanville ISD announced Thursday that both have been reassigned to fill vacancies within the district that are in alignment with their teaching certification areas. Neiman Ford is serving as interim head coach for the boys team this season, and Jason Rogers is the interim head coach for the girls.

The UIL ruled that the Duncanville boys had to forfeit all games, including playoff games and state tournament games, that five-star Recruit Anthony Black played in last season. The UIL had ruled Black ineligible after his transfer from Coppell, but the Arkansas signee’s family sought a court’s decision to allow him to keep playing during much of last season.

The Duncanville girls were penalized by the UIL for a rules violation after Duncanville advertised on a flier that it was holding an open gym and that it was a “tryout” two months before UIL teams were allowed to start practicing. At least one player from Arlington Bowie participated in the event, and Bowie Coach Kelly Carruthers said there were two players from her school who took part.

That happened three years after former Duncanville girls basketball Coach Cathy Self-Morgan was issued a three-year suspension from coaching after the UIL ruled that she was guilty of recruiting violations. A three-year suspension is the maximum length that the UIL state executive committee can issue.

In 2019, Self-Morgan was ruled by the UIL to have recruited one of the nation’s best players — Deja Kelly — to transfer to Duncanville from San Antonio Johnson before her junior season. Self-Morgan denied committing any violations that season or throughout her 42-year career, and two months before she was suspended, she had announced her resignation and had said that she planned to retire.

The Duncanville girls basketball program was issued a two-year probation at that time, and that probation had just ended about a year ago. It’s Oct. 31, the UIL issued both the Duncanville boys and girls teams a three-year probation period, and Weaver was given a public reprimand.

On Twitter: @DMNGregRiddle

Find more high school sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.

Sign up for our FREE HS newsletter