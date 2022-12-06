Duncanville is the nation’s new No. 1 boys basketball team, per ESPN

There’s a new top-ranked boys basketball team in the country, per ESPN, and Texas knows it well.

Duncanville (7-0) overtook the top Billing in SportsCenter Next’s national rankings on Monday after wins over Bartlett (Tenn.) and Newton (Ga.) this past weekend at the Red River Hoopfest in Texarkana. Duncanville finished last season as ESPN’s second-ranked team, and was named national Champions by MaxPreps.

Arizona Compass Prep, Montverde Academy (Fla.), Prolific Prep (Calif.) and Link Academy (Mo.) round out the top five.

Also the top-ranked 6A team in The Dallas Morning News’ area rankings, Duncanville’s undefeated start to the regular season has played out under a cloud of turbulence. In October, the University Interscholastic League stripped Duncanville of its 2022 6A state title and suspended head Coach David Peavy for one season for using an ineligible player last season. Duncanville ISD announced in November that its boys basketball team would be opting out of this season’s UIL Playoffs to avoid further penalties.

Duncanville, state Champions in 2019 and 2021, beat national No. 6 Corona Centennial (Calif.) and national No. 19 Columbus (Fla.) in back-to-back days at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest in November. With the state tournament no longer an option this season, Duncanville coaches and players told The News that their focus is now on defending their 2022 national championship.

“We’re kind of like college football,” acting Duncanville Coach Neiman Ford said. “We can’t lose right now. If you lose a game, or two games, you’ll be like Alabama. As good as Alabama has been in the past, they’re on the outside looking in. Every game is our championship.”

Duncanville plays once-ranked Cardinal Hayes (NY) on Thursday.

