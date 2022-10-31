Duncanville HS stripped of 2022 state basketball championship due to rules violations

article

The UIL handed down punishments for both the Duncanville boys and girls basketball teams for violating rules.

At a meeting on Monday, the UIL decided the Duncanville boys basketball team will forfeit all games from the 2021-2022 in which the team played an ineligible player.

The forfeits include all postseason games and the 2022 Conference 6A State Championship.

McKinney High School will now be named the state champs.

The UIL also suspended Duncanville High School head Coach David Peavy for one year and will be on probation for three years.

The girls’ basketball team will also be suspended from this year’s Playoffs for violating recruiting rules and practice restrictions.

Coach LeJeanna Howard was also suspended for a year with three years of probation.

The Duncanville girls team is currently ranked No. 4 in the state by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Duncanville’s Athletic Director Dwight Weaver was given a public reprimand and the girls team as a whole will be on probation for the next three years.

It is not the first time Duncanville High School has had issues with the UIL.

Longtime Coach Cathy Self-Morgan Retired in 2019 amid an investigation into possible recruiting violations. Self-Morgan says the investigation had nothing to do with her decision to retire.

The Duncanville boys basketball program was put on 2-year probation by the UIL in 2018 after a fight with the DeSoto basketball team.