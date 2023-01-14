Duncanville celebrates legendary coach, Champion football team with Parade under the stars

DUNCANVILLE — The clear, cool night would have been perfect for a football game, but under these Friday night lights, the city of Duncanville proudly wore red, white and blue to celebrate the end of the season and Duncanville High School’s first state Champion football team since 1998.

After a legendary season years in the making, Duncanville turned out one last time for the 6A Division I state champions, with a Parade and ceremony. It was a celebration for the city itself as well, attended by council members, hundreds of students and a host of proud family members and friends.

With its latest title, Duncanville has now won 26 state championships in all sports since 1976. Duncanville calls itself the City of Champions for this very reason.

“This is the City of Champions and these kids have been contributors,” said Duncanville Resident Linda Lydia, who came to show her local pride.

Main Street was lined with people despite the darkness, and they cheered wildly for the team’s Coach Reginald Samples, who led the parade.

In Honor of the Duncanville High School football team’s 2022 6A Division I State Championship, the City of Duncanville, Texas, held a celebratory Parade around Armstrong Park, January 13, 2023. Players Rasheed Jackson (left) and Jaqualon Armstrong rode on hay bale- filled trailers along Main St. (Tom Fox/Staff Photographer)

The December state title was a Revenge Matchup against Galena Park North Shore. The game was clinched by the Panthers when their defense stopped the Mustangs just short of a first down late in the fourth quarter at the Duncanville 12-yard line.

It was a satisfying win for a team that lost the 2018 state title to North Shore, when the Mustangs threw a 45-yard Hail Mary touchdown on the final play to win 41-36. North Shore also defeated the Panthers in the 2019 and 2021 title games.

Samples also came famously close to the Championship in 2004 with Lincoln High School, and in 2011 and 2014 with Skyline High School.

The “Godfather” persisted, however, through decades and an excruciating medical injury in 2018 to finally win his state title. Samples is the winningest Black head coach in state history, with 323 victories.

The city of Duncanville has made Dec. 20 Reginald Samples Day, Mayor Barry Gordon announced at a ceremony following the parade.

Part of a Legacy

Jerry Scales III proudly waited for the ceremony to start as players, cheerleaders and the entire Parade flooded the Amphitheater in Armstrong Park. He was a senior on the last Duncanville Championship team in 1998, and this year he got to see his son — senior left guard Jerry Scales IV — win for the next generation.

Artificial fog gathers around the trophies earned along the way to the 2022 6A Division I State Championship (center). In Honor of the Duncanville High School football team’s championship, the City of Duncanville, Texas, held a celebratory Parade around Armstrong Park, January 13, 2023. (Tom Fox/Staff Photographer)

“They got to experience the feelings I felt when I won,” he said. “They are part of the City of Champions now.”

Caden Durham, junior running back and Offensive MVP of the Championship game, said getting to the state title game took the “same thing it took last year. Hard work and dedication, trust the process and trust our coaches.”

Durham said he’s now focused on a track season. After that, he said, it’s time to “run it back.”

Senior Offensive lineman Josiah Drake said “there was a lot going through my head” the moment he realized they won. “I was there last year when we lost. It just feels great.”

Samples told the crowd he was incredibly proud of his team.

“We started talking about winning the Championship last spring, and we worked all the way through it,” he said.

Samples had the crowd cheer and recognize the offense, which averaged more than 40 points a game, and then the defense, whose tremendous stop sealed the deal.

“We’re known for shutting them down on defense,” he said.

The Coach also thanked his coaching staff, the players’ parents and teachers, the student body and Duncanville High administrators.

“We’ve already started the work again,” he said. “Our goal is back to back. We’re going to win it again.”

Finally, they thanked the community for showing up Friday night and throughout the season.

“When we win, we win as Duncanville,” Samples said. “And we are the City of Champions.”