Duncanville boys basketball opts out of Playoffs with another UIL hearing Looming

The No. 1 boys basketball team in Texas, which has dominated the state for the last four years, won’t get an opportunity to win a state championship this season.

Nationally ranked Duncanville will opt out of UIL postseason play, the district announced Friday, less than two weeks after its 2022 title was stripped and a few days before the state’s executive committee was scheduled to meet about further potential penalties for the program.

Instead, the team will play a national schedule to “showcase its skills” according to a statement released Friday. The decision appeared to irk some parents of Duncanville boys basketball players, who are expecting to speak to the media later Friday.

Duncanville administrators and coaches, including former head Coach David Peavy, who was suspended for the 2022-23 season, and interim Coach Neiman Ford, declined to comment.

Duncanville ISD Superintendent Marc Smith said in a statement the decision was in the best interest of the program.

“We believe the UIL has a better understanding of our situation and will not impose any additional penalties if we opt-out of postseason play this school year,” Smith said. “Duncanville ISD respects the UIL, we are a proud member of the organization, and all of us want to expedite decisions that prove our commitment to winning with Honor by following UIL rules.”

Duncanville ISD did not make Smith available for further comment.

The UIL also declined to grant interview requests Friday, although it released a statement praising Smith.

“The UIL applauds the actions of Duncanville ISD Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith,” UIL Executive Director Charles Breithaupt said in an emailed statement. “His efforts in addressing allegations of findings regarding the Duncanville boys and girls basketball teams represent what the UIL expects from its member schools. Governance and compliance at the local level is expected from each member school rather than through the DEC (district executive committee) or SEC (state executive committee). Dr. Smith has shown Courage and Fortitude in taking charge of his school, teams and coaches.”

Duncanville will still compete in its regular-season schedule, including district contests, the district said in its statement.

The decision comes one day after Athletic director Dwight Weaver was reassigned to serve as a campus administrator, and it comes two weeks after the UIL stripped the team of its 2022 Class 6A state Championship and placed the team on three years probation after ruling the team used an ineligible player. Duncanville enters this season ranked No. 2 in the Nation by MaxPreps.

The UIL has a state executive committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday to discuss further penalties against Duncanville. The worst-case scenario would be a suspension from competition, including practices, for up to three years.

Tarasha Holland, the mother of five-star Texas pledge Ron Holland — the state’s No. 1 Recruit — posted on Twitter “This is not acceptable!!!!!”

She also posted a statement.

“On behalf of the Duncanville High School Varsity Basketball team, the parents have decided to release a statement that we disagree with the actions of Duncanville’s Superintendent, Dr. Marc Smith and Duncanville ISD to release a press release today that they are willing to Forgo our participation in the basketball postseason for 2022-23.

“This decision has basically been forced on the district without the involvement of the parents or student athletes’ input, which we all deem immoral and unethical based on UIL’s decision to Punish the district and force executive leadership to speak on our behalf and dismantle an entire Athletic program.”

Duncanville also won state titles in 2019 and 2021 and has a record of 125-14 over the last four seasons. It also made the state tournament in 2020, when the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 11-time state Champion Duncanville girls basketball team was banned from competing in the Playoffs this season because of a rules violation, and Peavy and girls Coach LaJeanna Howard were both suspended for a year by the UIL. Duncanville ISD announced Thursday that both have been reassigned to fill vacancies within the district that are in alignment with their teaching certification areas.

The superintendent said he is committed to working cooperatively and proactively with the UIL to enhance Duncanville ISD’s efforts to comply with all UIL rules.

The UIL ruled Oct. 31 that the Duncanville boys had to forfeit all games, including playoff games and state tournament games, that five-star Recruit Anthony Black played in last season.

The UIL had ruled Black ineligible after his transfer from Coppell, but the Arkansas signee’s family sought a court’s decision to allow him to keep playing during much of last season.

Duncanville ISD’s statement said that Black’s family sought and received six court orders from four different courts to allow him to keep playing.

“Duncanville ISD was not a party to the legal action, nor did it challenge the UIL’s earlier decision or take any legal action against the UIL. This was a legal dispute between a player, his family, and the UIL. At all times, Duncanville ISD followed the court orders,” the statement said Friday.

Duncanville, the area and state’s top-ranked 6A team, is scheduled to open its regular season Saturday versus San Antonio Brennan.

