Duncan, Fort Thomas volleyball players receive regional recognition

Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Kaylee Kempton (6) taps the ball toward Fort Thomas defenders, freshman Kaylee Benally (13) and senior Cheyenne Duane (14) on Sept. 21. Duncan and Fort Thomas had multiple players receive regional recognitions.

By Jon Johnson

[email protected]

PHOENIX – The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) has released region recognition for 1A volleyball and players from Duncan and Fort Thomas are listed.

1A Tucson Southeast Region/Duncan

Raymundo Frasquillo File Photo/Gila Herald: Sophomore libero Reymia Contreras (2) checks the defense before serving the ball. Contreras was named the 1A Southeast Region Defensive Player of the Year and made the All-Region 1st Team.

Duncan Sophomore Reymia Contreras was named the Region Defensive Player of the Year.

Senior Kaylee Kempton and Reymia Contreras were both named to the All-Region 1st Team, and Juniors Aubrey Evans and Rachel Sumner were named to the All-Region 2nd Team.

Duncan finished fifth in the 1A Tucson Southeast Region and was ranked 12 at the end of the season.

The Wildkats season ended with a 0-3 loss to No. 5 Red Mesa in the opening round of the state tournament.

1A Copper Region/Fort Thomas

Seniors Cheyenne Duane and Kerstynn Bryce were both named to the All-Region 1st Team, and Seniors Aleena Gilbert and Breena Black were named to the All-Region 2nd Team.

Fort Thomas (6-4 region, 12-6 overall) finished third in the 1A Copper Region and was ranked No. 8 at the end of the season.

The Apaches’ season ended with a 0-3 loss to No. 1 Williams in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs. Williams unlimitedly fell to No. 2 Rock Points for the championship.