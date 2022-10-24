Dumont de Chassart, Kuhl Named to Fall Haskins Award Watch List

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Fighting Illini fifth-year senior golfers Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Tommy Kuhl have both been named among 20 Collegiate standouts on the Fred Haskins Award Final Fall watch list, announced Monday (Oct. 24) through Haskins Award media partners Golf Channel and Golfweek.

Illinois is one of four programs nationally with multiple honorees, joining North Carolina, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt.

Dumont de Chassart, the reigning two-time Big Ten Player of the Year, was initially named to the preseason watch list on Sept. 1, and the native of Villers la Ville, Belgium, has continued his stellar play to open the 2022-23 season. Dumont de Chassart opened the year with a tie for second at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational (Sept. 16-18), followed by a tie for third at the Folds of Honor Collegiate (Sept. 26-28), and a tie for 14th at the Dayton Flyer Invitational (Oct. 17-18). He has also risen up the PGA Tour University rankings, ascending from an initial ranking of No. 7 to sit at No. 3 in the most recent release.

Kuhl has also continued his hot streak that dates back to last season when he finished as the Illini’s top finisher at the NCAA New Haven Regional and narrowly missed an individual berth to the NCAA Championship. This season, Kuhl, a 2022 All-Big Ten first team honoree from Morton, Ill., has opened the year with three-consecutive top five finishes; he recorded a Solo fifth at Olympia Fields, followed by a tie for fifth at the Folds of Honor and a share of fourth at the Dayton Flyer Invite, both Illinois team wins.

Entering play this week at the Isleworth Collegiate, the final tournament of the fall schedule for the Illini, Kuhl and Dumont de Chassart rank 1-2 in stroke average at 70.8 and 70.9, respectively, both on pace for top 10 marks in program history.

FALL HASKINS AWARD WATCH LIST

Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech

Cole Anderson, Florida State

Jonas Baumgartner, Oklahoma State

Canon Claycomb, Alabama

Adrien Dumont de Chassart Illinois

Caden Fioroni, UNLV

David Ford, North Carolina

Austin Greaser, North Carolina

Benjamin James, Virginia

Ryggs Johnston, Arizona State

Tommy Kuhl Illinois

Christian Maas, Texas

Maxwell Moldovan, Ohio State

Matthew Riedel, Vanderbilt

Daniel Rodrigues, Texas A&M

Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt

Calum Scott, Texas Tech

Cole Sherwood, Vanderbilt

Caleb Surratt, Tennessee

Michael Thorbjornsen, Stanford

About the Fred Haskins Award

Celebrating its 53rd year, the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel has been given to players who have captured 33 major championships and more than 400 professional tournaments around the world. Past recipients include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw, and Justin Thomas. Chris Gotterup (Oklahoma) won the 52nd Haskins Award in 2022. The Fred Haskins Award is the oldest individual college golf award and the only award to be voted on by players, coaches, golf SID’s, and select golf media. Golf Channel and Golfweek are media partners for the Fred Haskins Award.