Dulwich Hamlet overcome Cray Wanderers in seven goal cup thriller, Weds 30th Nov 2022 – Brixton Buzz

On Wednesday, Dulwich Hamlet legendary striker Nyren Clunis (aka the King of Camberwell) returned to Champion Hill with Caray Wanderers, to play his past in an exciting London Senior Cup tie.

In a tight 90 minutes, Hamlet eventually ran out winners by 4 goals to 3. Buzz photographer Max was there to capture the action:

Posting on the Hamlet forum fans posted their thoughts:

SD: Ah, that’s the stuff. Lots of goals, returning hero, bit of peril at the end, parky. OF: Midweek football at its finest BD: This was a cracking cup tie in freezing conditions. Plenty of entertainment for the Hardy rabble (300 announced, I think a few never left the warmth of the bar). Dulwich played like Dulwich of old for most of the game, swashbuckling sexy football. Cray were no pushover and got back into it after a bunch of substitutions changed the game. Porter’s 4th for us was Magical but unfortunately he injured himself in the process. Well worth watching the highlights. And good to see Nyren back too.

