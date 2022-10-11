Dukes Return to United Soccer Coaches Top 25

PITTSBURGH – The Duquesne men’s soccer team (8-1-3) has returned to the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 after a one-week hiatus.

The Dukes, who are at No. 25 in the Oct. 11 poll, are currently in first place in the Atlantic 10 with 11 points.

Duquesne moved into the Top 25 for the first time since November of 2005 on Sept. 20. DU was ranked for two weeks – reaching a high of No. 24 – prior to dropping out of the poll on Oct. 4.

DU’s lone loss this season came at No. 25 Akron on Sept. 28, by a 1-0 score, when the Dukes were ranked 24th.

The Dukes, who have surrendered just five goals on the season, have posted seven shutouts. Duquesne leads the nation in team save percentage (.917) and is tied for second in shutouts (7), goals against average (.417) and fewest goals allowed (5).

Duquesne hosts St. Bonaventure (3-7-2) in a non-conference match-up on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6:00 pm (ESPN+) at Rooney Field.

Admission to DU soccer is free of charge.

DU IN THE UNITED SOCCER COACHES TOP 25

September 6 – ARV (tied 30th)

September 13 – ARV (tied 30th)

September 20 – No. 25 (road)*

September 27 – No. 24

October 4 – ARV (28th)

October 11 – No. 25

* – first national ranking since Nov. 8, 2005