Dukes’ Loosvelt inks with Chadron State volleyball

YORK – Last fall, Josie Loosvelt inked her name in the York volleyball record books as she racked up 418 digs to break the Dukes’ single-season record and help the team reach the state tournament for the second consecutive year.

That mark stood for approximately 12 months, when Loosvelt broke her own record with 471 digs as a senior and helped York reach the district Finals en route to a second-team all-Central Conference nod.

Loosvelt capped her prep career with 1,075 digs to pair with 1,631 career serve receives and 45 aces, but her volleyball journey is not over yet. It is Nov. 9, the York senior signed on the dotted line to further her athletic career at the next level with Chadron State College.

She picked the Eagles over the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Iowa Western, although the decision was not an easy one.

“I wanted my best fit, and it took a lot of emailing and reaching out, putting myself out there and going to camps,” Loosvelt said of her recruiting process. “I finally found my right fit later on, but it took a while. I really, really loved the coaches. I know I’ll make a great connection with them, and the girls were so welcoming on my visit. I loved seeing them in action when I got to watch them play.”

After relatively modest production as a freshman and a sophomore, Loosvelt came into her own over her final two seasons. She racked up 889 digs and 1,248 serve receives over the past two years, and 41 of her 45 career aces came during her junior and senior campaigns.

After reaching the state tournament in 2020 and 2021, the Dukes reached the district Finals this fall in the first year of the Kelby Phillips era. Although Phillips only coached Loosvelt for one season, the libero left a mark on the program as part of the head coach’s Inaugural senior class.

“She was one of the best kids to get in that first senior class. She came in and was one of the few who wanted to pursue volleyball in college, and she worked hard at it every single day,” Phillips said. “She worked hard for her team, the coaches, the community and was a great role model for all of our underclassmen, our middle schoolers and all the way down to our Junior Dukes program. She’s a great, exemplary volleyball player.”

As a multi-sport athlete, Loosvelt – who plans to major in dietetics and said she ultimately hopes to work with athletes on their diets and health throughout their seasons and offseason – elected to pursue volleyball over basketball and soccer.

“I love that you have to earn every point,” she said. “The second you mess up, that point is for the other team. Perfection in volleyball is the least perfect sport, where you can’t mess up or you score a point for the other team, and I love that it is competitive from point one.”

The senior said she’s had conversations with her future coaches about her role as a freshman and that they “want to see me earn that libero jersey,” by coming in as a freshman and working to make an impact and be a leader.

Chadron State head Coach Jennifer Sadler was unable to attend the signing ceremony but did provide a few comments via email.

“We are extremely excited to add Josie to our program this fall,” Sadler said. “Josie is an experienced libero that brings consistency to the back row. She has great ball control, competitive grit and passion for the sport. We look forward to watching her grow in our program.”

Phillips said she thinks it’ll be a good fit between player and program for Loosvelt at Chadron State and believes the libero will bring strong leadership to the Eagles from day one.

“(Josie) doesn’t settle for anything less than great. She will take it on her shoulders when things aren’t up to par, take a step back and say ‘hey guys, we’re not satisfied with this, we’ve got to change what we’re doing here,'” the Dukes’ head coach said. “She has great leadership in the gym and is an avid learner. Every new defensive move we worked on, she picked up like a sponge and we could see her implementing it in practice, in the games shortly after. I’m excited to see how much she’ll continue to grow next year.”