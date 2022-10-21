Duke’s Chance Lytle finds Harmony between football and opera :: WRALSportsFan.com

Offensive lineman aren’t often heard from. Duke’s Chance Lytle wasn’t either until he revealed his opera voice.

“I got there and started singing, I didn’t know anyone was filming. I was just trying to have as much fun as I could,” Lytle said. “I was blown away by the response of the football team, they loved it,”

A simple new player icebreaker turned into a viral video posted on TikTok by Duke in early August. Since then the video has over 148,000 likes and has gotten Lytle onto television shows like NBC Nightly News.

“Getting messages from people on Instagram and Youtube saying ‘you’ve inspired me to sing or I just showed my entire choir your video’,” Lytle said. “It’s such a breathtaking thing to know that I can have that kind of impact on other people and hopefully I can keep that ball rolling.”

Lytle grew up in San Antonio, Texas in a house filled with music. His father played the piano and his mother loved to sing. In fourth grade Lytle took advantage of free violin lessons offered by his middle school orchestra.

“I fell in love with it really quickly and I was talented,” Lytle said. “I was first chair most of my career and then I got to my sophomore year [of high school] and hit a really big growth spurt.”

The size that would eventually make Lytle a division one football player made it difficult to play his instrument. His hands were simply too big to play the violin so he switched to cello. When it came time for college at the University of Colorado he was forced to change instruments again. He underwent surgery for a torn labrum in January of 2017 which meant he wouldn’t be able to play football again until the following December. Even more pressing was his music school audition in February.

“I was like man I really need to learn to sing as fast as I can, get in the music school then I’ll switch back to cello,” Lytle remembered. “I sang, I got in and fell in love with it.”

After majoring in music and voice performance and playing football for five years at the University of Colorado, Lytle entered the transfer portal.

“I was looking for a program that was trying to grow, I was looking for a head coach that I could learn a lot from and that had a record of success,” Lytle said. “Academics were a major part of my decision making process and I wanted to stay in the power five.”

For Lytle Duke checked all of those boxes and more.

“The main thing that got me was when I came to campus,” Lytle said. “The culture that I realized they had here, that they were building here, the support from the community, the beauty of campus and then the prestige that comes along with Duke.”

Lytle’s music success has paralleled Duke football’s under first year head Coach Mike Elko. Lytle has rotated on the Offensive line taken on an even bigger role in the UNC game. As an Offensive lineman he didn’t expect or seek many name, image, and likeness opportunities, but ever since his singing went viral various musical opportunities have presented themselves at Duke and beyond.

“I’ve been able to communicate with quite a few different music agencies about possible different small projects that I could be able to do,” Lytle said. “I’ve also been in contact with different opera houses throughout the country.”

Lytle believes there are similarities in the dedication and preparation it takes to be an opera signer and an offensive lineman, however doing both is something he couldn’t achieve alone.

“At Colorado I had unbelievable support from the music department and the football team to help me pursue both endeavors to the best of my ability,” Lytle said. “It’s been a very difficult journey, but it’s been a very rewarding journey.”

Lytle wants to encourage any young person with a passion for sports and music to have the courage to pursue both.

“If you love something you can do it, you don’t need to sacrifice other passions in your life to pursue something you love,” Lytle said. “There are different circumstances for everybody, but it can be done. It’s a lot of work and it’s really hard and it’s something though that is so rewarding that I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. I think it is the difficulty that makes the opportunity to sing, the opportunity to perform on the football field, the opportunity to have friends, to have interviews…it makes those opportunities mean so much more.”

