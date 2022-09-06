DukeInTheNFL Secure NFL Roster Spots

DURHAM – Twelve former Blue Devils were named to 53-man rosters in the Nation Football League (NFL) in advance of the first week of the regular season which kicks off Thursday.

The list of Duke’s professional players includes NFL Veterans Michael Carter II (New York Jets), Jamison Crowder (Buffalo Bills), Victor Dimukeje (Arizona Cardinals), Noah Gray (Kansas City Chiefs), Thomas Hennessy (New York Jets), Deon Jackson (Indianapolis Colts), Daniel Jones (New York Giants), Lucas Patrick (Chicago Bears), Chris Rumph II (Los Angeles Chargers) and Laken Tomlinson (New York Jets).

In addition, Rookies Josh Blackwell (Chicago Bears) and Devery Hamilton (New York Giants) also were named to 53-man rosters for their respective squads.

After competing in the preseason, Mark Gilbert (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Joe Giles-Harris (Buffalo Bills) were signed to their respective organizations’ practice squads.

#DukeInTheNFL Week 1 Schedule

Jamison Crowder

Thursday, Sept. 8

Buffalo at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Michael Carter II, Thomas Hennessy and Laken Tomlinson

Sunday, Sept. 11

Baltimore at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas Patrick and Josh Blackwell

Sunday, Sept. 11

San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Deon Jackson

Sunday, Sept. 11

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Noah Gray and Victor Dimukeje

Sunday, Sept. 11

Kansas City at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Daniel Jones and Devery Hamilton

Sunday, Sept. 11

New York Giants at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Chris Rumph II

Sunday, Sept. 11

Las Vegas at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

