Duke Wraps Up at ACC Basketball Tipoff

CHARLOTTE – The annual ACC Men’s Basketball Tipoff was held on Wednesday at the Westin Charlotte, with all 15 conference teams in attendance to discuss the upcoming 2022-23 season.

First-year head coach Jon Scheyer was joined by team captain Jeremy Roach and Graduate transfer Jacob Grandison speaking to the media about Duke’s first season with Scheyer at the helm, Roach’s return to Durham after helping Duke to the 2022 Final Four, and Grandison’s experience he brings to the Blue Devils.

“It’s coming along,” said Scheyer. “Made some really good strides. They’ve shown up every single day. They’ve come to work. I think our group is hungry. They’ve been on a mission. Really at this point of the year you’re trying to develop habits, trying to develop the mindsets you need to have every single day to have a successful winning team. And we’re not there yet, of course, but we’re on our way there.”

In addition to their media availability, Roach and Grandison took part in photo shoots, radio appearances and network video segments.

Roach was named the Lone 2022-23 Blue Devils Captain in early October. The junior from Leesburg, Va., has embraced his role.

“It’s a big responsibility, but a big responsibility that I’m ready for,” said Roach. “I know my coaches and my teammates have the utmost confidence in me, but I’m not doing it alone. I have guys like Coach Scheyer, C-Well, Jai Lucas , Amile Jefferson , just guys in my year always helping me out. Even the older guys, Max, Kale, Ryan, Jake, so it’s not just me being a Captain alone. I’ve got guys in my corner helping me out, too.”

Grandison joins Duke as a Graduate transfer after two seasons at Illinois and two seasons at Holy Cross. The Oakland, Calif., native is one of four graduate transfers on the roster this season.

“Yeah, as an older guy, it automatically brings experience,” said Grandison. “I’ve been through high major seasons, mid-major seasons, and that’s the mix of our team. I bring me, and with that I only have one agenda when I’m playing basketball, and that is to win. Then in choosing to come here, I knew that we were on the same accord, and we all have one vision, to win.”

The next preseason events for the Blue Devils include Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21 and an exhibition game against Fayetteville State on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

