Duke Women’s soccer striker Michelle Cooper wins 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy

Okay, now you can call her the Greatest Duke Women’s soccer player of all time.

Michelle Cooper was named the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy Winner Friday evening, becoming the first Blue Devil to win in the Women’s soccer program’s 35-year history. The sophomore striker also became the first Duke player, Women’s or men’s, to win since Andrew Wegner in 2011. She led the Power 5 and finished second nationally in both goals and points, despite missing some time to open the season.

All three of the Hermann Trophy Finalists came from the ACC, with Notre Dame’s Korbin Albert and Florida State’s Jenna Nighswonger finishing as runners-up.

Cooper’s Trophy adds to a collection that includes a 2022 ACC Offensive Player of the Year award and back-to-back First Team All-America nods. She announced her intention to leave Duke and enter the professional ranks last month and recently declared for the NWSL draft. With Angel City FC having acquired the No. 1-overall pick specifically to draft high schooler Alyssa Thompson, and Thompson declaring for the draft earlier Friday, Cooper is likely headed to Gotham FC with the No. 2 picks.