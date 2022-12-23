Duke Women’s soccer reveals Talented 2023 signing class

LAFC So Cal ECNL (Club):

• Ranked No. 187 in the Class of 2023 by TopDrawerSoccer

• Top-10 leading scorer nationally, Development Academy 2019-20

o 9 goals, 3 assists (DA / Covid shortened season)

• Led the LAFC SoCal team in both goals and assists for three seasons

o 2018-19: 14 goals, 5 assists

o 2019-20: 9 goals, 3 assists (DA / COVID shortened season)

o 2020-21: 13 goals, 5 assists

Viewpoint High School:

• First Team All-State as a junior

• First Team All-League and Most Valuable Player as a sophomore and junior

• Led the league in scoring as a sophomore and junior (high school)

o Junior Year: 21 Goals and 6 Assists

o Sophomore Year (COVID shortened season): 6 goals, 1 assist

Church on Foxhoven: “Maddy is another player that excites us with her ability on the ball. She’s Crafty and we have seen her score a number of goals. We think once she gets into our program and she plays with the quality of players that we have on the team that she will really be able to show her talents. She is going to be somebody that will continue to work hard over the next eight months and we look forward to having Maddy join our squad.”