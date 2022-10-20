Duke Women’s basketball player preview: Lee Volker

As the college basketball season looms, it’s finally time for the Blue Zone to preview the 2022-23 Duke Women’s basketball roster. We previously looked at Bo Shaffer, Emma Schmidt and Jiselle Havas. Next up is Lee Volker:

Lee Volker

Year: Sophomore

Height: 5-foot-11

Position: Guard

Last year’s statline: 2.3 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 0.9 APG, 15.2 MPG

Game breakdown: A sophomore guard that got significant playing time for the Blue Devils last year, Lee Volker’s guard play relies on the impact that she has off the ball. Her highest scoring performance last year came against UNC-Wilmington, in which she shot 5-of-9 from the field for 11 points. Volker will likely look to take strides in the three-point shooting department, as she struggled there last year, draining just 10% of her attempts.

Although surely not the highest scoring guard on the team, Volker will look to contribute as a playmaker and a steady presence on the court for Duke.

Role on the team: Being one of the six key returning players for the Blue Devils, Volker’s role off the court will have just as much, if not more, importance than on it. Likely, Volker will come off the bench and will play sparse minutes, especially with the number of Contributors that will be Entering Duke’s program this year. Projected stats: 0.5 PPG, 1.3 APG, 1.2 RPG, 3.0 MPG