Duke Women’s Basketball Gameday Operations – What to Expect

DURHAM, NC – To help guests plan game day for the Duke Women’s Basketball home games for 2022-2023, guests are encouraged to review the following game-specific parking, traffic, and stadium entry tips and information to prepare for entry at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

For full information on Duke Women’s Basketball game days, detailed information and maps highlighting accessibility accommodations, stadium guest services and amenities, and more visit Cameron Indoor Stadium AZ Game Day Guide. Please continue to check www.goduke.com for features, updates, and game day information.

For live updates on operational, parking, and traffic information, follow Duke Game Operations on Twitter (@Duke_GAMEDAY).

Cameron Doors – All Doors will open at 1 hour prior to tip-off. Entrances include South Hall of Honor, Rubenstein, and Morton Plaza.

Game Day Parking & Traffic Information – Please review the full Women’s Basketball Pre-Game Parking & Traffic Map for all available lots. Check www.goduke.com/gameday for additional parking & traffic alerts on game week and on game day.

Iron Duke Parking Hours – All Iron Duke lots will open at two hours prior to tip-off for regular season games

General Public Parking – General Public Parking is available for FREE located at Science Drive Garage (3100 Cameron Blvd) two hours before tip-off time

General Public Parking for Guests with Disabilities – is located in the Science Drive Visitors Lot off Science Dr for FREE. Please note that ADA parking placards or license plates are required for ADA parking. One card per placard. If you need assistance or have questions about ADA parking on Duke’s Campus for events, please contact the Duke Disability Management System at 919-668-1267.

Accessible Lift-Equipped Van Assistance – Will be available from the Science Drive Visitors Lot as needed for guests needing wheelchair lift assistance.

Designated pick-up points for the accessible Vans are now available. Look for signage in the Science Drive Visitors Lot and at the Whitford Drive circle. Each pick-up point will provide seating and informational signage with the location for DUACCESS text requests – text “DUACCESS” to 919-808-5576 with request, location, and number of guests (Example: “DUACCESS Van, B-4 Lot, 4 Guests”). Standard messaging and data rates may apply.

Clear Bag Policy – All guests are reminded that Cameron Indoor Stadium has a CLEAR BAG POLICY. All bags and Purses must be clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and no larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ – including bags for medical and/or childcare needs. Small clutches/wallets (with or without a strap) that fit in the palm of the hand (no larger than 8″ x 5″ x 1″) and one (1)-gallon clear plastic storage bags are also permitted. Duke Stores Merchandise bags with receipt for game day purchase are permitted (all other prohibited items restrictions apply). Reasonable accommodations may be made for medical & childcare needs.

Item Check will be available for non-compliant bags starting two hours prior to tip-off in the Scott Family Athletic Center.

Post-Game Mingle – At the end of every home game, starting with Monday, November 7th against North Carolina A&T, all fans in attendance will be invited onto the court to mingle with Duke Women’s Basketball players for 15 minutes.

Game Day Entry Security – All persons – game day staff, ticketed guests, and Duke students – are subject to screening before entering Cameron Indoor Stadium. Walk-through metal detectors will be the primary means of screening. For guests who are unable to utilize a walk-through metal detector, hand-held metal detectors will be used with physical pat-downs as a final alternative option.

Game Day Ticket Information – For additional information or assistance with specific questions regarding game day tickets, please contact the Duke Ticket Office at 919-681-BLUE (2583).

Accessible Seating Areas – All accessible seating locations are assigned, ticketed seating areas and can be purchased/exchanged through the Duke Ticket Office prior to or on game day. For more information on accessible seating, please review the Accessible Seating Policy.

General Will Call – If picking up tickets from General Will Call on game day, visit the Duke Ticket Office at Scott Family Athletics Performance Center across from Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Stadium Lighting Effects – Stadium lighting effects will be used on game day. Guests suffering from epilepsy or other visual light stimulation effects are advised to see the stadium medical staff at the Southwest corner of the court between Sections 20 and 17 or behind Section 13 on the upper concourse. A sensory room is also available behind section 17 through the Southwest court exit.

Accessibility Accommodations – For additional information on all stadium accessibility accommodations and services, please review the full Duke Women’s Basketball Accessibility Game Day Guide or reach out to our Disabilities coordinators at 919-668-1267.