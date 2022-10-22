Duke Women’s basketball 2022-23 player preview: Emma Koabel

As the college basketball season looms, it’s finally time for the Blue Zone to preview the 2022-23 Duke Women’s basketball roster. We previously looked at Bo Shaffer, Emma Schmidt, Jiselle Havas, Lee Volker and Imani Lewis. Next up is Emma Koabel:

Emma Koabel

Year: Freshman

Height: 5-foot-11

Position: Guard

Last year’s statline: N/A

Game breakdown: Emma Koabel can dance, whether it be on the Hardwood for the U19 Canadian National team in 2021 or in front of her five hundred thousand—and counting—followers on TikTok.

On the courts, the Ontario native is an Offensive Weapon equipped with a textbook jumper. She doesn’t hesitate to pull the trigger from anywhere on the floor and makes opponents pay for leaving her open.

A pretty shot is not all that she offers: The freshman is a three-level scorer that uses her shot-creating skills to convert in any given situation. She beats Defenders down the floor for a quick running floater or well-timed finish at the rim with either hand. On the defensive end, Koabel has a suffocating presence. Admittedly, she isn’t the biggest nor the most athletic defender on the team. However, she holds her own with her quick hands and contagious energy; the guard averaged an impressive 4.1 steals in her sophomore year of high school. One bad dribble or pass and the ball is hers. Role on the team: It’s unlikely to see a Koabel take on a major role in this season’s campaign as a freshman. However, she certainly could be a key member in the rotation, bringing both efficient shooting and elite defending off the bench. As she develops under the shrewdness of head Coach Kara Lawson, she could become a tour de force for the Blue Devils. Projected Stats: 6.0 MPG, 1.7 PPG, 0.8 RPG