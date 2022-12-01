Duke vs. Ohio State prediction, odds, line: 2022 College basketball picks, Nov. 30 best bets from proven model

The No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (6-2) host the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) on Wednesday in a 2022 ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchup. The Blue Devils look to get back on track after suffering a commanding loss on Sunday, when Duke fell to No. 5 Purdue 75-56 in the Phil Knight Legacy Championship Game. Meanwhile, Ohio State is on a two-game winning streak. The Buckeyes have a 3-3 record against the spread while Duke is 4-4 against the number.

Tip-off from the Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC is set for 7:15 pm ET. The Blue Devils are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Duke odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 135.

Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Duke vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Duke spread: Blue Devils -5.5

Ohio State vs. Duke Over/Under: 135 points

Ohio State vs. Duke Moneyline: Blue Devils -230, Buckeyes +190

OSU: Over is 5-2 in the Buckeyes’ last 7 Wednesday games

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 Wednesday games

Why Duke can cover

Freshman forward Kyle Filipowski is a versatile and multi-talented force in the frontcourt. Even though Filipowski is 7 feet, he is able to handle the rock and create his own shot. The New York native can space the floor and be a shooting threat from the perimeter. Filipowski leads the team in both points (15.4) and rebounds (9.4). It is Nov. 24, they scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Junior Jeremy Roach is the lead guard on the floor. Roach plays with his head up and knows how to penetrate the lane. He excels in transition and finding the open man. The Virginia native owns a great feel for operating the offense and scores well in the midrange. Roach averages 12.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. It is Nov. 25, he logged 21 points, four rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Why Ohio State can cover

Junior Zed Key is a strong and physical forward who can score from the low post and barrel his way right to the basket. Additionally, Key knows how to position himself to snag boards while defending the opposing team’s best player at times. The New York native averages 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. It is Nov. 22, they dropped 19 points and eight rebounds.

Freshman guard Bruce Thornton is terrific with the ball in his hands and has a sound jumper. Thornton can be a Menace defensively due to his active hands and excellent effort. The Georgia native also has great lateral quickness and can force his opponent into difficult shots. Thornton logs 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. He’s finished in double figures in two of his last three games.

