Duke vs. NC State prediction, odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 4 bets by proven model

The No. 16 Duke Blue Devils will look to continue their recent dominance over the North Carolina State Wolfpack when they meet in a key ACC Matchup on Wednesday night. The Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1), who have won eight of the past 11 meetings with NC State, have been strong on defense this season. Duke has held 13 of 14 opponents to below their season average, and held six of them to season lows for points. The Wolfpack (11-4, 1-3), who have won three of four and seven of 10, are 8-1 on their home floor this year.

Tip-off from PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, is set for 7 pm ET. Duke leads the all-time series 150-102, including a 48-43 edge in games played at Raleigh. The Blue Devils are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. NC State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 144.5. Before making any NC State vs. Duke picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Duke vs. North Carolina State spread: Duke -4.5

Duke vs. North Carolina State over/under: 144.5 points

Duke vs. North Carolina State money line: Duke -190, NC State +160

DUKE: The Blue Devils 5-1 against the spread in their last six Wednesday game

NCST: The over is 6-1 in the Wolfpack’s last seven games following a straight-up loss

Featured Game | NC State Wolfpack vs. Duke Blue Devils

Why Duke can cover



Freshman forward Mark Mitchell has started his collegiate career off fast. In 14 starts, he is averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is connecting on 51.5% of his field goals, including 46.2% from 3-point range and 75.9% of his free throws. He has reached double-digit scoring in seven games, including 14 points in an 81-70 loss at Wake Forest on Dec. 20.

Also helping power the Blue Devils is senior center Ryan Young. The transfer from Northwestern is fourth on the team in scoring at 8.1 points per game, and he’s averaging 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He has made four starts and is coming off a 20-point, 12-rebound performance in the win over Florida State on Saturday. He has recorded two double-doubles this season, including an 11-point, 15-rebound effort against Oregon State on Nov. 24.

Why NC State can cover

Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith is first in the ACC in 3-point field goals (45), and is third in scoring (271 points), steals (27) and assists (79). For the year, he averages 18.1 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. The preseason All-ACC first-team selection scored a season-high 33 points against Coppin State on Dec. 6. He is coming off a 21-point, three-rebound and three-assist effort at Clemson on Friday.

Senior guard Jarkel Joiner averages 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is hitting on 45.2% of his shots from the floor, including 35.1% from 3-point range and 77.5% of his free throws. He is 13th in the ACC in scoring and was named the ACC Player of the Week on Nov. 28. Joiner scored 29 points on 11 of 17 field goals, including 5 of 7 3-pointers, in a 94-72 win over Coppin State on Dec. 6.

