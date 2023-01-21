Duke vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Duke Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC) will host the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2 ACC) after winning 10 straight home games. The Matchup starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

How to Watch Duke vs. Miami

Key Stats for Duke vs. Miami

The 72.2 points per game the Blue Devils average are just 2.3 more points than the Hurricanes give up (69.9).

The Hurricanes average 15.0 more points per game (78.4) than the Blue Devils allow (63.4).

This season, the Blue Devils have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 43.3% of shots the Hurricanes’ opponents have made.

The Hurricanes’ 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Duke Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Blue Devils is Kyle Filipowski, who accumulates 14.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Duke’s best passer is Jeremy Roach, who averages 3.2 assists per game to go with his 11.9 PPG scoring average.

Roach leads the Blue Devils in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Filipowski and Dereck Lively II lead Duke on the defensive end, with Filipowski leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Lively in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Miami Players to Watch

Isaiah Wong collects 16.7 points and tacks on 3.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hurricanes’ leaderboards in those statistics.

Norchad Omier’s stat line of 10.2 rebounds, 14.0 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Miami rebounding leaderboard.

Nijel Pack is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Hurricanes, hitting 2.2 Threes per game.

Wong (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Omier (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/31/2022 Florida State W 86-67 Mold 1/4/2023 NC State L 84-60 Away 1/7/2023 Boston College W 65-64 Away 1/11/2023 Pittsburgh W 77-69 Mold 1/14/2023 Clemson L 72-64 Away 1/21/2023 Miami – Mold 1/23/2023 Virginia Tech – Away 1/28/2023 Georgia Tech – Away 1/31/2023 Wake Forest – Mold 2/4/2023 North Carolina – Mold 2/6/2023 Miami – Away

Miami Schedule