Duke vs. Jacksonville live stream, watch online, TV channel, college basketball game tipoff time

The Duke basketball program is entering a new chapter in its proud history. When the No. 7 Blue Devils begin their 2022-23 season against Jacksonville on Monday night, it will mark the first game of the Jon Scheyer era. After a Final Four appearance in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, legendary head Coach Mike Krzyzewski retired and Scheyer has now taken over as coach.

Scheyer’s biggest challenge right out of the gate will be finding a way to replace all top-five scorers from last year’s team, all of whom were selected in the NBA Draft with Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic.

Fortunately for Scheyer, he has plenty of new talent ready to step up. The Blue Devils inked the No. 1 signing class in the country for the 2022 cycle, according to the 247Sports Team rankings. A total of four five-star freshmen joined the Blue Devils in the offseason, including Dereck Lively II, who was the 247Sports Composite’s No. 1 overall player in the 2022 class. It might take some time for everything to come together, but Scheyer has a roster oozing with talent.

Jacksonville heads into Cameron Indoor Stadium after going 21-10 last season, which was good enough for a second-place finish in the Atlantic Sun Conference. The Dolphins are a veteran team, and they return four of their five leading scorers from the 2022-23 season.

How to watch Duke vs. Jacksonville live

Date: Monday, Nov. 7 | Time: 7 pm ET

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium — Durham, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)