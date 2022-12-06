Duke vs. Iowa prediction, odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 6 best bets from proven model

The 2022 Jimmy V Classic is set for Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden. The nightcap of the doubleheader pits the No. 15 Duke Blue Devils against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Duke is 8-2 this season, including wins over Oregon State, Xavier, Ohio State and Boston College. Iowa is 6-1 in 2022-23, with victories over Seton Hall, Georgia Tech and Clemson. Iowa is 5-2 against the spread, while Duke is 5-5 ATS this season.

Tip-off is at 9:30 pm ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Blue Devils as 3-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 146.5 in the latest Iowa vs. Duke odds.

Duke vs. Iowa spread: Duke -3

Duke vs. Iowa over/under: 146.5 points

Duke vs. Iowa money line: Duke -150, Iowa +130

IOWA: The Hawkeyes are 5-2 against the spread this season

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 5-5 against the spread this season

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa is led by an All-American candidate in junior forward Kris Murray. Murray, who is the brother of 2022 Lottery pick Keegan Murray, is averaging 21.0 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while shooting 51.4% from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range. Iowa’s offense is elite by multiple descriptions, including a top-five mark in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency and a top-10 mark in scoring with 86.4 points per game.

The Hawkeyes lead the Nation in turnover rate, giving the ball away on only 12.9% of possessions, and Iowa is a top-25 team in Offensive rebound rate, securing 36.5% of missed shots on the glass. Iowa is above-average in free throw creation and assist percentage (60.4% of field goals), while also Landing firmly above the national average in 2-point shooting (54.1%), 3-point shooting (34.4%), and free throw shooting (73.7%).

Why Duke can cover

Duke’s offense is keyed by freshman big man Kyle Filipowski, who is averaging more than 15 points and nine rebounds in only 27.5 minutes per game. The Blue Devils are in the top 20 in adjusted Offensive efficiency so far this season, and rank No. 2 in the Nation in Offensive rebound rate at 41.0%. Duke is making 77.3% of its free throw attempts, and the Blue Devils protect the ball well with a 17.5% turnover rate and a 7.4% live-ball turnover rate.

Iowa is below-average on the defensive glass, opening up an opportunity for Duke’s size and athleticism. On defense, Duke is strong across the board, including a top-25 national mark in free throw rate allowed. The Blue Devils are also holding opponents to 26.7% 3-point shooting and 46.9% 2-point shooting, while also excelling with a 20.3% turnover creation and 10.8% block rates this season.

