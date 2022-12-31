Duke vs. Florida State odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 31 predictions from proven model

The Florida State Seminoles and the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC Clash at 1 pm ET on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils are 10-3 overall and 8-0 at home, while FSU is 4-10 overall and 0-2 on the road. It’s been an ACC rivalry that Duke has dominated of late, winning eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups.

Duke vs. Florida State spread: Duke -17

Duke vs. Florida State over/under: 143.5 points

Duke vs. Florida State money line: Duke -2000, Florida State +1000

Featured Game | Duke Blue Devils vs. Florida State Seminoles

What you need to know about Duke

The contest between Duke and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last week was not particularly close, with Duke falling 81-70. Center Kyle Filipowski just couldn’t get things rolling his way, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over five times en route to a 4-for-14, 9-point finish.

It was the first time that the freshman Phenom failed to reach double-figures in scoring and the Blue Devils will be hoping for a bounce-back game on Saturday. Filipowski is averaging 14.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and the five-star has largely lived up to the hype in his short time on campus.

What you need to know about FSU

Meanwhile, FSU escaped with a win last Wednesday against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72. FSU can attribute much of its success to guard Matthew Cleveland, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds, and forward Cameron Corhen, who had 18 points in addition to seven boards.

Cleveland is now averaging 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season while Corhen has reached double figures in three of his last four games in his true freshman season. The Seminoles are now 2-1 to open the ACC season after a disappointing 2-9 run through the non-conference schedule.

