Duke vs. Clemson prediction, pick

The Duke Blue Devils take on the Clemson Tigers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Duke Clemson Prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Duke vs Clemson.

The Clemson Tigers have become an unexpectedly big story in this college basketball season. They are 6-0 in the ACC, leading Miami by one game for the top spot in the conference. No one saw this coming. The Tigers were not supposed to be at the heart of the conference championship chase. Preseason No. 1 North Carolina was supposed to battle Duke, Virginia and Miami for the conference crown. Clemson has not been a dominant team, but it has been a very resourceful team which has maintained its poise and composure in late-game situations and found ways to win on the road, notably at Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. Coach Brad Brownell has not produced a smooth, linear tenure at Clemson. There have been Noticeably Rocky periods in the Brownell era, but just when he has been in big trouble, he rescues himself, and this is the latest chapter of that familiar story with the Tigers. In comes Duke, which has had a bumpy ride under first-year Coach Jon Scheyer after the reign of Mike Krzyzewski, who guided Duke for over 40 years and became one of the great coaches in college basketball history.

Courtesy of FanDuelhere are the Duke-Clemson College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Duke-Clemson Odds

Duke Blue Devils: +1.5 (-110)

Clemson Tigers: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How To Watch Duke vs. Clemson

TV: ACC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 5:00 pm ET, 2:00 pm PT

*Watch Duke-Clemson LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Duke Could Cover the Spread

The Blue Devils might be getting their groove back. This team played poorly a week ago in a blowout loss to North Carolina State and a one-point win over Boston College. Duke was down 11 points to Pittsburgh at Halftime earlier this week, but the Blue Devils responded by scoring 45 points in the second half and rallying for a 77-69 win over the Panthers, who entered that game 4-1 in the ACC. Duke has re-entered the ACC title Chase and is two games behind Clemson. The recent improvement in play should give the Blue Devils the confidence they need to go on the road and prevail. This isn’t the same team which was so unsteady on the road one week ago.

Clemson has had a great ACC season, but the Tigers are bound to play a bad game at some point. The Tigers are good, but they are not imposing. Any slight to modest child in quality will be punished. The margins are small for the Tigers, and Duke is in position to pounce.

Why Clemson Could Cover the Spread

The Duke Blue Devils just don’t handle road games very well. You saw this team flounder at North Carolina State and then stumble around in a nervous and unsteady one-point win at Boston College. Can we confidently say that the one-point win at BC eradicated this team’s road-game woes and changed this team’s mentality when heading away from home? Keep in mind that this is a team led by a first-year coach, not Coach K. The ability of this team to make the right responses in difficult situations shouldn’t be assumed. Jon Scheyer has to prove he can lead this team with conviction and wisdom. The Pitt game was a good indicator, but it was a home game. We need to see Duke pass a tough road test before we give the Blue Devils the benefit of the doubt. They haven’t quite earned it.

Final Duke-Clemson Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. Duke is unproven on the road, and Clemson is going to lose an important game at some point in the near future. This game just isn’t worth betting on.

Final Duke-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Duke +1.5