Duke vs. Boston College odds, line, bets: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 3 predictions from proven model

The No. 17 Duke Blue Devils will try to build off their win over No. 25 Ohio State when they face the Boston College Eagles on Saturday afternoon. Duke has won five of its six games since losing to then-No. 6 Kansas in mid-November. Boston College had its two-game winning streak snapped in an 88-67 loss to Nebraska on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 4 pm ET. The Blue Devils are favored by 17.5 points in the latest Duke vs. Boston College odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 129.5. Before Entering any Boston College vs. Duke picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Boston College. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Duke vs. Boston College:

Duke vs. Boston College spread: Duke -17.5

Duke vs. Boston College over/under: 130 points

Duke vs. Boston College money line: Duke -2400, Boston College +1100

Duke vs. Boston College picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Duke Blue Devils vs. Boston College Eagles

Why Duke can cover

Duke comes into this game with momentum after recording its first win over a ranked team under first-year head Coach Jon Scheyer. The Blue Devils took down No. 25 Ohio State in an 81-72 final on Wednesday night, as their freshman-heavy lineup has started to improve. Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead were injured heading into the season, but they have been rounding into form of late.

Lively scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds in the win over the Buckeyes, while freshman forward Kyle Filipowski extended his streak of scoring in double figures in every game. The Blue Devils have been a strong defensive team, allowing less than 30 points in 11 of their 18 total halves of play. They have won six straight meetings against Boston College and the Eagles have only won twice in their last 20 road games.

Why Boston College can cover

Duke has lacked consistency so far this season, which makes the Blue Devils a tough team to back as big favorites. They were blown out by Purdue last Sunday and also suffered a loss against Kansas in mid-November. Boston College has won five of its first eight games and has two games of road experience under its belt.

Senior guard Makai Ashton-Langford leads Boston College with 12.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, while sophomore guard Jaeden Zackery is also in double figures with 10.6 points. Senior forward TJ Bickerstaff has made an impact as well, averaging 6.5 points and 6.9 rebounds. The Eagles have a lot of experience in their starting lineup, making them a solid team to back away from home in a tough environment.

How to make Duke vs. Boston College Picks

The model has simulated Boston College vs. Duke 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Boston College? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Boston College vs. Duke spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,500 on its college basketball Picks the last six years, and find out.