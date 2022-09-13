Duke, UNC to meet on Feb. 4 in Scheyer’s first rivalry game as head coach :: WRALSportsFan.com

Their last meeting was in the Final Four for a spot in the national title game.

Duke and North Carolina’s next game will be February 4 in Durham. It will be the first meeting for new Duke Coach Jon Scheyer, who took over the program from Hall of Fame Coach Mike Krzyzewski. The teams, both expected to be title contenders in 2023, will also meet in the regular-season finale on March 4 in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina Returns four starters from last year’s team, which lost to Kansas in the national title game after defeating Duke in the national semifinals in Krzyzewski’s last game. The Tar Heels, under first-year head Coach Hubert Davis, also defeated Duke in Krzyzewski’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke opens conference play on Dec. 3 vs. Boston College. UNC opens ACC play on Dec. 4 at Virginia Tech. NC State begins its conference season on Dec. 2 at Pitt. The Wolfpack conclude their regular season at Duke on Feb. 28.

NC State visits Chapel Hill on Jan. 21 and the Tar Heels go to Raleigh on Feb. 19. Duke visits Raleigh on Jan. 4.

The ACC released its 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule Tuesday. The opponents, home and away, have been known for each school. The complete schedules for North Carolina, Duke and NC State are below.

North Carolina 2022-23 schedule

October 28 vs. Johnson C. Smith (exhibition)

Nov. 7 vs. UNC Wilmington

Nov. 11 vs. College of Charleston

Nov. 15 vs. Gardner-Webb

Nov. 20 vs. James Madison

Nov. 24 vs. Portland (Phil Knight Invitational, Portland, Ore.)

Nov. 25 vs. Iowa State or Villanova (Phil Knight Invitational, Portland, Ore.)

Nov. 27 vs. TBD (Phil Knight Invitational, Portland, Ore.)

Nov. 30 at Indiana (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

December 4 at Virginia Tech*

December 10 vs. Georgia Tech*

December 13 vs. The Citadel

December 17 vs. Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic, New York)

December 21 vs. Michigan (Jumpman Invitational, Charlotte)

December 30 or 31: at Pittsburgh*

Jan. 4 vs. Wake Forest*

Jan. 7 vs. Notre Dame*

Jan. 10 at Virginia*

Jan. 14 at Louisville*

Jan. 17 vs. Boston College*

Jan. 21 vs. NC State*

Jan. 24 at Syracuse*

February 1 vs. Pitt*

February 4 at Duke*

February 7 at Wake Forest*

February 11 vs. Clemson*

February 13 vs. Miami*

February 19 at NC State*

February 22 at Notre Dame*

February 25 vs. Virginia*

February 27 at Florida State*

March 4 vs. Duke*

March 7-March 11: ACC Tournament (Greensboro)

Duke 2022-23 schedule

Nov. 2 vs. Fayetteville State (exhibition)

Nov. 7 vs. Jacksonville

Nov. 11 vs. USC Upstate

Nov. 15 vs. Kansas (State Farm Champions Classic, Indianapolis)

Nov. 18 vs. Delaware

Nov. 21 vs. Bellarmine

Nov. 24 vs. Oregon State (Phil Knight Legacy, Portland, Ore.)

Nov. 25 vs. Florida or Xavier (Phil Knight Legacy, Portland, Ore.)

Nov. 27 vs. TBD ((Phil Knight Legacy, Portland, Ore.)

Nov. 30 vs. Ohio State (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

December 3 vs. Boston College*

December 6 vs. Iowa (Jimmy V Classic, New York)

December 10 vs. Maryland Eastern Shore

December 20 at Wake Forest*

December 31 vs. Florida State*

Jan. 4 at NC State*

Jan. 7 at Boston College*

Jan. 11 vs. Pitt*

Jan. 14 at Clemson*

Jan. 21 vs. Miami*

Jan. 23 at Virginia Tech*

Jan. 28 at Georgia Tech*

Jan. 31 vs. Wake Forest*

February 4 vs. North Carolina*

February 6 at Miami*

February 11 at Virginia*

February 14 vs. Notre Dame*

February 18 at Syracuse*

February 20 vs. Louisville*

February 25 vs. Virginia Tech*

February 28 vs. NC State*

March 4 at North Carolina*

March 7-March 11: ACC Tournament (Greensboro)

NC State 2022-23 schedule

Nov. 7 vs. Austin Peay

Nov. 11 vs. Campbell

Nov. 15 vs. FIU

Nov. 19 vs. Elon

Nov. 23 vs. Kansas (Battle for Atlantis, Bahamas)

Nov. 24 vs. Dayton or Wisconsin (Battle 4 Atlantis, Bahamas)

Nov. 5 vs. TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis, Bahamas)

Nov. 30 vs. William & Mary

December 2 vs. Pitt*

December 6 vs. Coppin State

December 10 at Miami*

December 13 vs. Furman

December 17 vs. Vanderbilt (Chicago)

December 22 vs. Louisville*

December 30 or 31: at Clemson*

Jan. 4 vs. Duke*

Jan. 7 at Virginia Tech*

Jan. 14 vs. Miami*

Jan. 17 at Georgia Tech*

Jan. 21 at North Carolina*

Jan. 24 vs. Notre Dame*

Jan. 28 at Wake Forest*

February 1 vs. Florida State*

February 4 vs. Georgia Tech*

February 7 at Virginia*

February 11 at Boston College*

February 14 at Syracuse*

February 19 vs. North Carolina*

February 22 vs. Wake Forest*

February 25 vs. Clemson*

February 28 at Duke*

March 7-March 11: ACC Tournament (Greensboro)

* ACC game

