Duke Soccer School Dates Set for Summer of 2023

DURHAM – The Duke Soccer School for Girls dates for the summer of 2023 have been set with Blue Devil head Coach Robbie Church and staff hosting four Camps in June and July.

The staff will feature a Summer ID Clinic and Summer Goalkeeper Clinic on Sunday, June 4, which will take place from 9-4 pm

The Blue Devils will then host a Youth Day Camp as well as a Junior Elite Camp on June 12-15. The Youth Day Camp will run from 9-4 pm, while the Junior Elite Camp will be held from 5-7:30 pm

Duke’s last camp of the summer will be a Summer Elite Camp along with a summer Elite Goalkeeper Camp July 21-22.

For more information on the Duke Soccer School, head to dukesoccerschool.com.

The Duke Women’s soccer program has enjoyed great success under the direction of Church and his staff. The Blue Devils have advanced to the NCAA College Cup on three occasions, the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals seven different times and won 12 or more matches in five out of the last six seasons. Duke recently had three 2023 NWSL Draft selections, including No. 2 picks Michelle Cooper and features 13 former players playing professionally in 2023.

To stay up to date with Blue Devils Women’s soccer, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/DukeWSOC”.

#GoDuke

June 4

Summer ID Clinic

Summer GK Clinic

(9 am – 4 pm)

June 12–15

Youth Day Camp

Ages 5-11

(9 am – 4 pm)

June 12–15

Junior Elite Camp

Ages 11-14

(5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.)

July 21–22

Summer Elite Camp

Summer Elite GK Camp

(9 am – 4 pm)