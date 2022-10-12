Duke Set for 2022 ACC Basketball Tipoff

DURHAM – Duke men’s basketball head coach Jon Scheyer along with junior guard Jeremy Roach and Graduate transfer Jacob Grandison will represent the Blue Devils at the 2022 ACC Basketball Tipoff Wednesday in Charlotte .

Scheyer is set to attend his first ACC Tipoff as head coach of the Blue Devils. They, along with Roach and Grandison, will be joined at the Charlotte West by the head coaches and selected student-athletes from the other 14 ACC teams.

The 2022 ACC Tipoff begins at 8:30 am, when ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips delivers opening remarks during his Commissioner’s Forum. Streaming of Phillips’ availability will be on ACC Network Extra.

ACC Network is slated to provide full-day coverage of the event. Scheyer will appear live on the ACC Network set at 9:30 am, while Roach and Grandison are scheduled to join the crew at 2:30 pm Fans can also tune in to Duke’s Moderated press conference at 12:30 pm, streaming live on ACC Network Extra.

Roach is a returning starter from Duke’s Final Four team in 2021 and was named the 2022-23 Captain on Oct. 6. Grandison brings 124 games of experience to Durham after playing two seasons at Holy Cross before transferring to Illinois and playing two seasons for the Fighting Illini.

The next preseason events for the Blue Devils include Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21 and an exhibition game against Fayetteville State on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

