Duke Ranks No. 8 in 247Sports’ preseason countdown

Duke basketball is going to look very different without Mike Krzyzewski patrolling the bench. But expectations will not change for one of college basketball’s top programs. Duke checks in at No. 8 in 247Sports’ Top 25 countdown thanks to the terrific work of first-year head coach Jon Scheyerwho has become one of the nation’s top recruiters.

Duke’s Class of 2022 is the No. 1-rated class by a wide margin thanks to a quintet of five-star recruits. Even without Coach K in the building, Duke is positioned to be one of the ACC’s best. Scheyer enters the 2022-23 campaign as one of the most important figures, and he will be under the spotlight all season long.

“I think it’s been a smooth transition,” Duke Captain and point guard Jeremy Roach said at an ACC media day event earlier this month. “Coach Scheyer is always going to give guys that confidence. That’s the biggest thing about Coach Scheyer, he’s going to make you feel comfortable, make you feel confident and just be who you are whenever you’re out there. I think the transition has been very smooth.”

Here is a Deeper look at Duke, and why the Blue Devils could live up to, or fall short of, our expectations this year: