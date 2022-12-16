Duke, Purdue among college basketball teams with top freshmen

Recruiting rankings Mostly go out the window as soon as the ball is tipped in November, but this year has seen even more variance than usual in terms of men’s college basketball’s most impactful freshmen compared to the Consensus during high school. That said, even in the transfer Portal age, with more experienced players always available, several freshmen have made huge contributions immediately on their new teams in the season’s first six weeks. Here’s a look at the most impactful ones in the sport so far.



