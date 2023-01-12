Duke Mounts A Gritty Comeback To Beat Pitt, 77-69

Duke’s 77-69 win over Pitt was truly a tale of two halves.

In the first, Duke was tentative and played with a lack of confidence. This led to two 12 turnovers in the first half. Worse, Pitt was getting really easy baskets and ripped off a 13-2 run to go up 26-14. And while Jeremy Roach was unavailable due to his toe injury, Tyrese Proctor, who was running the point in his absence, got two fouls before the under 16:00 timeout.

Pitt took a 43-32 lead into Halftime and it seemed like the uncertain, tentative Duke team we were seeing was in trouble.

Not so much as it turned out.

Pitt kept the lead well into the second half. With 16:53 to go, Pitt was up 50-40. They were still up 50-42 with 14:43 left.

But Duke’s defense had begun to stiffen up, partly because Jon Scheyer started using Dereck Lively and Kyle Filipowski higher up the lane to discourage mid-range Jumpers that had come easily earlier.

Pitt got to 50 with 16:53 left; they didn’t get to 53 until there was 7:23 to go.

Duke Meanwhile had pulled ahead 54-52 at the 9:15 mark after Mark Mitchell hit a layup.

Greg Elliott had a pair of free throws at 6:49 and then Nelly Cummings hit a three with 5:30 to go to make it 64-58.

From there it was basically game management and Duke did so successfully.

There were a lot of good things to unpack in this game.

First, Duke got punched in the mouth by Pitt (and a couple of times literally) yet managed to be the Tougher team when it counted.

Second, Proctor played with a lot of confidence and controlled aggression. And he was key down the stretch, handling the ball safely and driving for baskets. They hit a couple of shots really high off the backboard, which is not the easiest thing to do.

Dariq Whitehead didn’t score a lot, but he did some tremendous things here – a block, shaking Loose for a three when he was closely guarded – and looked like a different player.

Kyle Filipowski, who was sort of muted for a couple of games, is back to his earlier level of excellence: he finished with 28 points and 15 rebounds, including shooting 11-13 from the free throw line. And he fought, which was infectious.

Ryan Young didn’t shoot well but he had 10 rebounds of his own, including seven offensive.

Everybody fought, especially in the second half. But the bench deserves some special props.

Dereck Lively has been uneven this season and he was uneven here too, including fouling out. However, he changed the game on defense and was more aggressive offensively than he has been. They made a big difference.

Jaylen Blakes didn’t score but he had a tremendous steal that really changed the momentum.

And Jacob Grandison really earned his spurs. They picked up two steals in short order and on the second, got the ball to Filipowski for a layup that cut the lead to 52-46. He had a huge role in pumping up the crowd and his teammates.

Pitt kept coming though, never giving up. And we wanted to say this about the Panthers: they are a lot thicker than they look on TV. This is a strong, rough team that isn’t afraid to mix it up. They also shoot well. They won’t be an easy out for anyone.

In the end though, they couldn’t control Filipowski inside. An on a night when Duke had 12 turnovers in the first half (17 total) and shot just 36.4 percent, that made a huge difference.

But what made the biggest difference was that Duke faced significant adversity – no Roach, foul trouble and a double-digit deficit. Pitt could have beaten them up like State did – in a basketball sense that is. The Blue Devils just didn’t allow it to happen. They fought.

When the game ended, we saw a celebration that we haven’t seen for a while in Cameron. Those guys were pumped up and excited about the win. They knew they had accomplished something important.

Now to see if they can apply these lessons when they play at Clemson on Saturday.