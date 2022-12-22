Duke men’s soccer’s Shakur Mohammed selected 2nd overall in MLS SuperDraft by Orlando City

Two days ago, it seemed that Shakur Mohammed may don Duke blue for another season. Now, he is officially bound for the professional ranks and the sunny Floridian skies.

In the MLS SuperDraft Wednesday afternoon, Orlando City SC selected the sophomore forward with the second pick of the first round. Mohammed becomes the second top-five pick in two seasons for the Blue Devils, following Thorleifur Ulfarsson’s selection by the Houston Dynamo in January. This comes after Mohammed announced Tuesday that he would forgo his remaining NCAA Eligibility to declare for the SuperDraft and sign a deal with Generation Adidas.

The Ghana native brings pace and a clinical shooting edge to his new team on the back of a historic season for Duke. Mohammed led the team in scoring with 10 goals en route to an undefeated regular season, No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament and Elite Eight finish in the NCAA tournament. Individually, he was recognized for his efforts with MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist, All-America First Team, All-South Region First Team, All-ACC First Team and ACC Offensive Player of the Year distinction.

Mohammed is the seventh Blue Devil to be selected in the top five of the SuperDraft following its formation in 1996 and leaves Duke as one of the school’s most successful forwards in recent memory.

Get The Chronicle straight to your inbox Signup for our weekly newsletter. Cancel at any time.